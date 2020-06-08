June marks National Pet Preparedness Month, and animal advocates and first responders say preventive measures can ensure safety during and after a disaster.
According to Protect America, roughly 40,000 pets are killed every year in house fires, and over 10 million are lost or stolen in the U.S. every year.
Tahlequah Assistant Fire Chief Casey Baker said while there is no special training when it comes to pet rescues, it's relatively the same procedure as it would be for a person.
"We have CPR training every two years, but as far as for animals and the ones we have rescued in the past, we usually put oxygen on them and do chest compressions," said Baker.
Baker said there are no special oxygen masks for animals, other than the oneS used for humans.
According to the American Red Cross, the best practice for protecting pets is to include them in the family plan.
"This includes having their own disaster supplies kit, as well as arranging in advance for a safe place for them to stay if you need to leave your home," ARC said. "When you practice your escape plan, practice taking your pets with you and train them to come to you when you call."
Baker said pet owners can make it easier on everyone –including firefighters – if they remain calm and pay attention to where an animal is, if still inside.
"It doesn't do anybody any good at all if we, the firemen, don't know what we're looking for, and we go in and we're searching the whole house when we could go straight into the one room and get animals," he said. "It helps us when we get there if they tell us exactly which room and where they could be, and it makes it easier and faster to make a rescue."
ARC advises pets should be kept in areas or rooms near entrances where firefighters can easily find them when they are home alone.
Alexis Colvard, Humane Society of Cherokee County transport coordinator, said there are many ways a pet owner can make preparations.
“Provide shelter, shade, and water, if you’re going to keep your animals outside – especially in this heat,” said Colvard. “And a cheap fix would be flee, tick, and worm medicine. It’ll save them money in the long run, but most importantly, it will keep your pet healthy and comfortable.”
Colvard said all pets should have collars with tags in case an emergency arises and animals are separated from their owners.
“I absolutely cannot stress this enough, but getting your pets microchipped is your best option when your pet goes missing,” said Colvard.
June also marks National Foster a Pet month, and Colvard said fostering an animal is selfless act..
HSCC has a high demand for foster parents because the shelter has an overwhelming number of dogs. Since 2017, Colvard has transported over 3,000 animals to Chicago and almost 400 this year alone.
“I’ve made 10 trips in 2020 and I’m about to go on another. It’s sad, but amazing at the same time. I transported 47 dogs just last week,” said Colvard.
The process in fostering from HSCC is tedious. Once an application is submitted, Colvard reviews it, and pays a home visit to make sure the animal has a secure environment.
“We make sure there’s a proper facility and basically ‘baby-proof’ the property,” said Colvard. “No holes in the fence, there’s adequate shelter and crates, and make sure it’s safe.”
A person can foster an animal anywhere from a few days to a few months. During that time, Colvard will make a house visit every two weeks and give the animals booster shots and medication.
“Vet visits must be approved by us because we provide the food, food bowls, and medication and we need to make sure what the issue is,” said Colvard. “We cover vet expenses. It’s a gamble and it’s pretty costly.”
You can help
Colvard said HSCC currently has four regular foster parents, but they are in dire need of more. For more information and to foster at HSCC, apply online at www.humanecherokeecounty.org.
