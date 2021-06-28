Firefighters, others offer safety tips for July 4 celebrations

The Tahlequah Fire Department chief is encouraging area residents and pet owners to play it safe with fireworks this weekend.
Fire Chief Casey Baker said there are preventative measures in place to ensure a safe fireworks show, whether at home or elsewhere.
“Basically the rules that we follow is adult supervision, and we ask that you always have adult supervision during those activities,” said Baker. “Back up to a safe distance after you’re lighting [a firework] and never point or throw fireworks at another person.”
Baker advises fireworks aficionados to keep a bucket of water and a garden hose close by, in case there is a fire emergency.
“You always want to make sure you have a bucket of water or a water hose handy, mainly to put those fireworks in after you use them or any sparklers before you discard them in the trash. If by some chance you catch the grass or leaves on fire, then you have a way of putting it out,” said Baker.
A person should never stand over fireworks when lighting them, and children should never be the ones to light a fuse.
One safety measure is to never try to relight a firework that didn't ignite, as it could flare up the second time around.
Baker pointed out the only times fireworks can be legally discharged in the city limits is on the Fourth of July and New Year’s Day.
According to the federal Consumer Product Safety Commission, close to 10,000 injuries treated at hospitals in 2019 were firework-related.
Jim Rhodes, Oklahoma State University Extension 4-H youth safety educator, said parents should talk with their children about firework safety before the holiday weekend.
“When you visit a fireworks stand, try to direct your kids to the products that are appropriate to their age,” Rhodes said. “Of course, they’ll want the bigger items. That opens the conversation about who lights the fuses and how far away to stand.”
Baker said it’s never a good idea to set off a firework on grass. Concrete or a paver will keep the firework secure as it’s ignited.
“Never shoot fireworks off toward a home or toward any dry field, leaves, or grass. Thankfully we got a pretty good dose of rain this week, so that should help us a lot,” said Baker.
Baker said firefighters have responded to several grass blazes caused by fireworks, and those are typically the calls for which they are paged out during the holiday.
“Last year, we we were paged out to Family Dollar on Downing [Street] where someone had shot some fireworks off and it had landed on top of the roof, and caught it on fire. We just want to make sure you do not shoot it toward any type of buildings or structures,” he said.
It’s common for pets to become anxious once fireworks are set off. Experts say there are measures that can help ease the stress for pets and their owners.
Keeping animals occupied during fireworks displays may help them stay distracted, and they can focus on a toy or their favorite treat.
According to PetMD.com, muffling the noise or counterconditioning with a fireworks recording throughout the year with help the animal cope and manage the anxiety.
“Plug in a white noise machine or turn on some calming music loud enough so the fireworks are camouflaged. If your dog’s ‘safe zone’ is his crate, you can also cover the top, sides, and back with a thick blanket and play music or sounds for him. Just make sure your dog can leave the crate if he wants to,” PetMD stated.
Another thing pet owners can look into is anxiety medication for their furry friends. Always consult with a veterinarian or a board-certified veterinary behaviorist when considering this measure.
According to Tahlequah ordinances, it is unlawful to detonate fireworks anytime other than the Fourth of July or New Year’s Day. Fireworks may be sold in city limits June 15 - July 6, and Dec. 15 - Jan. 2 each year.
“It is hereby declared legal for any person, firm or corporation to sell merchandise, commonly known as fireworks, and any kind thereof within the city limits for a period of time commencing June 15 before the Fourth of July of each year hereafter, and ending July 6 in each year and commencing Dec. 15 of each year hereafter and ending Jan. 2 in each year,” the ordinance states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.