The Tahlequah Fire Department on Friday paid tribute to those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack, while making accommodations for COVID-19.
Each year, area firefighters and others commemorate the tragic events and honor the memory of those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, with a grueling early-morning exercise. Paying homage to first responders who died that day, they undertake the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb by trekking nearly 110 stories at the Northeastern State University football stadium – the equivalent of what those heroes climbed in the World Trade Center to save victims.
But Fire Chief Casey Baker said TFD decided it was best to hold a different type of memorial this year due to the virus.
Former and current firefighters and Mayor Sue Catron met at TFD Station 1 to take part in a solemn ceremony, recalling the tragedy that unfolded when four planes were hijacked by terrorists. Two of those planes crashed into the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City. The third struck the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and a fourth plane plummeted into a field in Pennsylvania after passengers tried to intervene and prevent it from hitting another site in the capital.
“We are gathered here today to honor the 2,977 lives that were lost this day 19 years ago,” Baker said. “Of those lives, 343 were New York City firefighters. They went to work that day not knowing it was their last. They died alongside their brothers that day, saving people they didn’t even know. Without their heroics, there would have been a lot more lives lost that day.”
Baker said they are also honoring over 200 firefighters who ultimately died from working countless days, weeks, and months at Ground Zero, where their bodies absorbed deadly toxins.
“There are two things I want to pass on to first responders: ‘There is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends,’ from John 15:13,” Baker said, quoting from the Gospel. “And to all of the first responders and citizens of that day, we will never forget Sept. 11, 2001.”
Assistant Fire Chief Mark Whittmore said the duties of a firefighter remain the same, though their strategies may change.
“The men and women of today’s fire service are confronted with more dangerous work environment than ever before,” Whittmore said. “We are forced to continually change our strategies and tactics to accomplish our tasks. Our methods may change, but our goals remain the same as they were in the past: to save lives and protect property, sometimes at a terrible cost.”
A tradition used by firefighters is the sound of a bell, which has several significant meanings.
In the past, as firefighters began their tours of duty, the bell signaled the beginning of that day’s shift, Whittmore explained.
“Throughout the day and night, each alarm was sounded by a bell that summoned these brave souls to fight fires and place their lives in jeopardy for the good of their fellow citizen," he said. "When the fire was out and the alarm had come to an end, it was the bell that signaled to all the completion of that call.”
The bell also signifies when a firefighter is killed in the line of duty. On that day, 343 firefighters, 70 law enforcement officers and nine EMS workers perished in the wake of the attacks.
“To symbolize the devotion that these brave souls had for their duty, as special signal of three rings, three times each, represents the end of our comrades' duties and that they will be returning to quarters,” Whittmore said. “To those who have selflessly given their lives for the good of their fellow man, their tasks completed, their duties well done. To our comrades, their last alarm, they are going home.”
