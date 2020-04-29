Tahlequah Fire Department, Tahlequah Police Department, and Tahlequah Public Works Authority came together Wednesday to pay tribute to local health care workers.
The group used bucket trucks to raise a large American flag at Northeastern Health System and Cherokee Nation W.W. Hastings Hospital.
"We just wanted to pay a tribute to the amazing people who care for us each and every day. It is just our way of offering a salute to the hardworking caregivers for the job they have done and continue to do for our community,” said Mike Doublehead, general manager of Tahlequah Public Work Authority. “A big thank you to TPWA, the Tahlequah Fire Department and the Tahlequah Police Department for coming together for making this happen. Also thank you to Ray Hammons, fire chief, and Nate King, police chief."
Many nurses and doctors watched and showed their appreciation for the kind gesture.
