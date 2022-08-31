Firefighters ready for in-person MDA Fill the Boot Drive

Members of the Tahlequah Fire Department will be among the volunteers collecting money Saturday morning for the Muscular Dystrophy Association's annual Muscular Dystrophy Association Fill the Boot Drive.
The boot drive is a group effort of the Cherokee County Firefighter Association, which includes Chicken Creek, Cookson, Gideon, Hulbert, Illinois River, Keys, Lowrey, Norwood, Peggs, Sparrow Hawk, Tahlequah, Welling and Woodall volunteer departments.
Tahlequah Fire Chief Casey Baker said this is the first in-person event in two years after they had been collecting funds virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The past couple of years, they switched everything to virtual. This will be the first year we actually go back on the streets and have a normal MDA Boot Drive," Baker said.
Firefighters will collect money starting at 8 a.m. and finish up around 2 p.m. at the intersection of East Downing and Bertha Parker Bypass, Muskogee Avenue and the Bypass, and the U.S. Highway 62 and State Highway 82 junction within the city limits of Tahlequah.
The event is always held during the Cherokee National Holiday.
Firefighters will also be walking in the parade and collecting funds for the Boot Drive.
In 2018, the local fire departments reached $23,333 in donations, and last year, they took in $25,438 - just $179 shy of the 2017 record.
Baker said they generally end up being among the top five departments in Oklahoma in terms of collections.
According to Assistant Fire Chief Mark Whittmore, 100 percent of collections goes to MDA.
Hulbert, Keys and Norwood fire departments will be collecting funds in their districts as well.
