Firefighters say TFD should grow along with city

Many local firefighters and some officials say there’s a need to expand the Tahlequah Fire Department crews as the city continues to grow.
The Tahlequah Daily Press publishes a weekly segment called, “Quick 5 Protectors,” and firefighters are the current topic. They’ve been asked to name their biggest challenge, and several pointed to a critical need for more full-time firefighters.
Fire Chief Casey Baker said TFD used to be a combination department for several years, with more volunteers than full-time personnel. Now, there are more full-time firefighters than volunteers.
“With the city growing as fast as it is and the more calls that we’re having – I mean, this year, we had an all-time high call volume. It’s an ever-changing deal and staffing is always a struggle with emergency services,” said Baker.
Several volunteers stepped down during the pandemic, and Baker had asked city officials to fill a vacant slot, and add a new position to the current budget.
“Two full-time positions were hired: Nick Crittenden and Dylan Hammons,” said Baker.
Mayor Sue Catron agreed the need for full-time staff at TFD is more pressing as the city grows. The 2021-2022 contract with IAFF Local 4099, the firefighters’ union, was approved during a Jan. 3 City Council meeting, and Catron said the average salary and education incentive for a full-time firefighter amounts to $43,668.
“Adding benefits, training, annual uniform expenses and equipment drives up the average cost of a firefighter,” said Catron. “Our budget for personnel expenses is $1,391,960, which is almost 12 percent of the annual General Fund budget.”
The union contract will add over $80,000 in salary and training incentives, as well as $68,000 in one-time settlement bonuses.
Each firefighter represents an expense of almost $75,000 per year, and Catron said it would be a challenge to transition TFD to an entity more heavily reliant on full-time firefighters.
“As the lead fire department for our county, TFD assists with most fires and rescues in Cherokee County, including rescues on the river. This is done to support the small-volunteer departments, with no reimbursement to the city,” Catron said.
The county maintains a fund that helps support all fire departments with training and equipment. However, Catron said that relatively small amount can’t be budgeted for ongoing expenses.
Baker has thanked the mayor and City Council for recognizing TFD’s concerns over being short-staffed, and for adding the two positions in the budget.
“Next budget, I’m going to request for more full-time positions, and I do know everything revolves around the funds that come into the city. Those are funds to every department and those have to keep the whole city running,” said Baker. “I understand that, but I also understand the need I feel like the city deserves is met in the middle.”
There are currently 19 full-time firefighters, with 11 volunteers. Volunteers are not paid a salary, but each is provided clothing, equipment and training. They also get a monthly stipend and participate in the firefighters’ pension program.
“Anymore, it’s hard to find somebody who has the time to volunteer. Most of the time, they have two jobs or they’ve got a family and don’t have to the time to give to the community like they used to,” said Baker. “We got our volunteers back up to full-staff, but with that, we’ve got to get them trained, and we have six in the academy as of last night.”
TFD responded to 1,016 calls for service in 2021, whereas firefighters responded to 865 in 2020, and 841 in 2019.
“We have three [firefighters] at Station 1 and two at Station 2 on a good day, when no one is sick or on vacation. We need more full-time for a town our size; it becomes a safety issue,” said Baker.
Baker explained that there should be two firefighters on scene to extinguish a blaze, and two more with the Rapid Intervention Team who assist the first two firefighters, if needed.
“Then you have to have one who is running the engine truck, so theoretically, before we can go in and fight a fire, there has to be five [firefighters] on scene,” he said.
Compliance Coordinator Ray Hammons, who was fire chief for several years, said the lack of staffing was an issue when he had the reins.
“With the amount of construction and growth, along with influx of residents and employees throughout our city, we are seeing that all require protection,” he said. “I believe a better question would be, ‘Can we, as a city, afford not to add more firefighters?’”
Hammons pointed out that growth demands infrastructure, infrastructure demands service, and service demands money. He said funding is a constant struggle that must be addressed.
“That being said, I know our fire department will provide the best possible service to our city in any event,” he said.
