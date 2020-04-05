Firefighters still responding during outbreak

Tahlequah Fire Chief Ray Hammons said his department is responding to every call it receives, and the firefighters were prepared for the COVID-19 outbreak.
Hammons said TFD hasn't changed how it responds to calls, but rather in how it approaches those calls.
"We have to be really cautious how we're being involved with them up close and personal, if we're doing an auto extraction or a medical assist with EMS," said Hammons. "We stand back and observe to make sure that what we're doing is going to be safe for them, as well as us."
Once the firefighters have returned to the stations from calls, they immediately change out of and wash their clothes, and disinfect the trucks and their equipment.
"We make sure everyone is doing what they're supposed to be doing, as far as disinfecting our department and our equipment," said Hammons. "Public safety has always been on the forefront of the fire department. However, in this situation, it just makes us more aware of what contaminants we may bring back with us."
The chief said area residents need to pay attention right now, and he urges them to practice safety measures that have been put into place by officials.
"Be aware of your surroundings and what you're doing every day, and stay away as much as possible," said Hammons. "The sooner people realize that this is real, they [understand] the probability that it will touch and affect every family we know in some way. That's worrisome and it's sad."
The world first got its glimpse of the severity of COVID-19 in December 2019, when the Chinese authorities reported it to the World Health Organization.
As the virus spread through different countries and inched its way closer to home, Hammons and his department began to prepare for the potential outbreak.
"When this came out in January, Assistant Chief [Casey] Baker and I had a visit, and I told him to go ahead and order some extra PPE and let's go ahead and get prepared for this thing," said Hammons. "In our line of work, we always hope for the best and prepare for the worse."
Hammons said he was a little skeptical at first as to whether the virus would make as big of an impact in the U.S. as it did in China.
"I thought it's not going to make it this far, but just in case, let's prepare, and so we did. We feel comfortable in how we were prepared for it when it came, but we were very surprised that it came - and I think everyone else was, too," said Hammons.
The chief said no matter how bad things could get, they will still be there for the community and on the forefront, if an emergency arises.
"If the public is in need, we will still be making calls and responding. We're not going to not come. We just have to take into consideration the safety aspect of how we respond," said Hammons.
