Firefighters train to deal with water shortage

Members of the Red Shift with the Tahlequah Fire Department spent nearly five hours Tuesday training with in-house drafting at Station 1.
If crews respond to a structure fire and they don't have enough water on hand to battle the blaze, they can set out a Dump Tank that holds 2,500 gallons.
“Our truck holds 1,200 gallons of water; our tanker holds 3,000 gallons and we think we’ll need more water, we can set that tank out and use the tanker to fill it. We’ll draft water out of that tank into the engine for the water supply,” said Capt. Jody Enlow.
The tanker can then leave the scene to refill while providing firefighters adequate water to extinguish the flames.
“It’s increasing our water capabilities at any time. We don’t do it very often, and that’s why we were doing it today – just refreshing and practicing so that we’re proficient at it,” said Enlow.
Two trucks run on rural fires, and both of those had water drafted during Tuesday's training.
“We’ll get the hose hooked up and start drafting the water out while the truck is still using what it brings, which is about 1,000 gallons or so,” said Enlow.
