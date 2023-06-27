Several fireworks displays are set dazzle and awe all around the area in celebration of Independence Day.
The Cherokee Nation announced its annual Community Fireworks Show will take place on Saturday, July 1. The show will blast off at Cherokee Springs Plaza in Tahlequah starting at dusk, around 9 p.m.
Many of the area's state parks are also planning their own patriotic activities and pyrotechnic displays. At Sequoyah State Park in Hulbert, the firework festivities start at dusk Saturday, July 1.
"They will also have food trucks provided by The Lookout in front of the Lodge and the Paul Holt Band is playing in the courtyard at 7 p.m.," said Chase Horn, TravelOK director of communications.
On Sunday, July 2, fireworks at Keystone State Park start at 9 p.m.
Tenkiller State Park's celebration will take place on Tuesday, July 4, with fireworks going off at dusk. Horn said the park is also hosting at watermelon-eating contest for different age groups at 6:30 p.m.
In light of these upcoming displays, officials expect a busy holiday weekend. Justin Alberty, corporate spokesperson for Grand River Dam Authority, stressed water safety and said boaters need to be prepared to navigate through large amounts of traffic, longer wait times at ramps, and to be mindful of others around them.
Greenleaf State Park in Braggs does not have a fireworks display on the schedule, but the park does have several activities planned for its "Fourth of July Bash." Starting from July 30 to July 4, the park's Discovery center will host various events, including crafts, historical golf cart tours, and more.
