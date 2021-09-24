OKLAHOMA CITY – The newest national museum in Oklahoma now shares a unique connection to the first. The National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum presented the First Americans Museum with a T.C. Cannon lithograph, a twin to the lithograph that is part of The Cowboy’s permanent galleries, during a dinner held at FAM, Sept. 17.
The dinner was for honorees and other dignitaries who were in Oklahoma City for the National Cowboy Museum’s Western Heritage Awards, which annually honors some of the nation’s most noteworthy and influential Western performers and artists.
During the dinner, August Walker, the Cowboy Museum’s Lead Preparator, unveiled and presented Waiting for the Bus – Anadarko Princess – the 1977 lithograph by T.C. Cannon that came to "The Cowboy" from the Arthur and Shifra Silberman Collection. Walker was chosen to present the lithograph to the museum because he not only built a custom frame for the piece, but also shares the same alma mater as Cannon. Walker is affiliated with the Sac and Fox Nation of Oklahoma.
T.C. Cannon, born Tommy Wayne Cannon, was a Kiowa/Caddo artist native to rural Oklahoma. Cannon graduated from the Institute of American Indian Arts of Santa Fe and was known in his career for pushing the boundaries of Native American art. Decades after his death in 1978, Cannon is still considered a visionary of Native American art and his work still resonates today with those who continue to explore Native cultural identity.
“Cannon’s work depicting the life of Native Americans, allows the viewer to consider a rich heritage belonging to many,” said Natalie Shirley, Cowboy Museum president and CEO. “We believe both of our Museums provide visitors with a place to observe and contemplate our shared heritage. We are delighted to share this beautiful work with the First Americans Museum as a symbol of our partnership.”
