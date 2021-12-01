TULSA – Salvation Army Tulsa Area Commander Captain Dan Nelson and Reasor’s are hosting their first annual Junior Achievement’s BizTown – Salvation Army bell ringing event.
Junior Achievement will be welcoming visitors into Reasor's with their famous Salvation Army red donation kettle to raise money for their BizTown program.
Sand Springs Pratt Elementary fifth grade students will be ringing bells on Wednesday, Dec. 1 starting at 9:30 a.m. The Junior Achievement team will match their gift donations.
Come by at 3947 S. 103rd East Ave. For questions, email bjackson@jaok.org.
