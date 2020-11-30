Most people are familiar with all the sights and sounds of modern-day Christmas, but this winter, locals and out-of-town visitors can see what the first Cherokee Christmas looked like by visiting the Cherokee National History Museum.
The celebration of Christmas has been around for centuries, but it didn’t gain traction with Cherokees until the 1800s. What is considered to be the first Cherokee Christmas celebration was in the home of an affluent Cherokee in Georgia in 1805.
“He was one of the richest Cherokees. His name was James Vann and his house is still standing out in Georgia,” said Krystan Moser, cultural collections and exhibit manager for Cherokee National Cultural Tourism. “He had a big plantation home.”
It was in 1801 that Moravian missionaries arrived in the Cherokee Nation. They were welcomed by Cherokees, who knew the missionaries would help establish schools and formalize education. They also, according to Moser, were diligent about keeping records, including the first Christmas tree in Cherokee Nation.
“The first recorded Christmas tree was in 1805,” said Moser. “It was actually the earliest record of a Christmas tree in the entire state of Georgia, not just in Cherokee Nation. So several days before Dec. 25, they went out and drove three miles in a cart, cut down a tree, and they brought it back.”
Vann’s home was decorated with an assortment of natural materials. Wreaths, flowers, persimmons, figs, beeswax candles, and other items were used to decorate the trees.
“Beeswax was not something that just everybody had access to, so being gifted a beeswax candle was kind of a big deal. They had beeswax candles on the tree, fruit, handmade decorations,” said Moser. “So what we’ve tried to do with our exhibit is kind of simulate that, but obviously with a modern twist, because we don’t want open flames in our museum. We put up a 9-foot tree. There is no record indicating how big that first Christmas tree was, but we wanted to really fill the space, so we put up a 9-foot tree.”
The tree in the Cherokee National History Museum includes decorations that would have been used in 1805. it has pinecones on burlap string. They also have strung popcorn and berry garland, similar to what was used in that time period. The tree is topped with a Moravian star.
“One thing that we read that would happen is the main preacher’s wife from the mission, she was an artist and would actually spend weeks and months leading up to Christmas making these small scrolls,” said Moser. “She would paint out short Scripture verses and then roll them up and give them out of gifts, as well. So we have scrolls up on the tree, as well.”
Aside from the decorations, the missionaries and Cherokees spent that 1805 Christmas singing songs, Scripture painting, making Advent wreaths, and joining in on group prayer.
“As far as we can tell, that large celebration became an annual thing that they would do,” said Moser. “It might not have always been in the same home, became James Vann died a few years later, but it does seem to have been something that they continued to do every year and something everybody looked forward to, as well.”
The first Cherokee Christmas exhibit will be featured at the Cherokee National History Museum in downtown Tahlequah through Jan. 2. Beginning Dec. 14, children who visit select Cherokee Nation museums will receive a free, take-home craft kid to make their own gourd ornament. The Cherokee Nation museums are open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
