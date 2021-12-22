OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Department of Health is commemorating the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 vaccine administered in Oklahoma.
“One year ago today, we administered the first COVID-19 vaccine in Oklahoma,” said Interim Commissioner of Health Keith Reed. “It was a hopeful day for our state and marked a turning point in our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. I want to express my gratitude to all of the public health staff, healthcare providers and state leaders who worked tirelessly to ensure the success of our vaccine distribution process. They’ve all played an instrumental role in protecting the lives of millions of Oklahomans. I also want to thank all Oklahomans who have stepped up and received their COVID-19 vaccine. It takes all of us working together to protect the health and safety of our state.”
As of today, over five million doses have been administered in the state and over two million Oklahomans have completed their initial vaccination series. This includes 84 percent of Oklahomans 65+ and 52 percent of all Oklahomans. Additionally, over 475,000 individuals have received either a third dose or booster dose, which provides an additional layer of protection against severe illness and hospitalization.
“Looking back over the past year, not only has this vaccine saved lives, but the protection it provides has given us the opportunity to resume many of our normal activities, such as going to school and work, attending events and gathering with our loved ones,” said Dr. Pai. “The COVID-19 vaccine is the best tool we have to continue protecting against severe illness and hospitalization. We encourage all Oklahomans, if you haven’t done so already, to get vaccinated. For those who have completed their initial series and are eligible, we recommend receiving a booster dose for additional protection against emerging variants. As we head into this holiday season, we are grateful to have a readily available preventative tool, as well as other mitigation strategies to help give us peace of mind when celebrating with our families.”
COVID-19 vaccines are readily available for everyone 5 and older at a variety of providers in every county. Oklahomans can find vaccine appointments in their area by visiting a local pharmacy or personal provider, using the state’s Vaccine Scheduler Portal, visiting https://www.vaccines.gov/ or by calling 211.
