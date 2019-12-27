OKLAHOMA CITY – In keeping with an annual tradition, Oklahoma State Parks will again host First Day Hikes on Wednesday, Jan. 1. The free, guided hikes present an opportunity to begin the new year on a healthy perspective by getting outdoors, connecting with nature, and promoting year-round recreation.
“The First Day Hikes continue to be a great resource for our guests and state park personnel to gather in the fresh air and beautiful surroundings of the parks,” said Oklahoma State Parks Director Kris Marek. “We enjoy making new friends and meeting those who come to the state parks for this event.”
Nineteen state parks will host hikes on New Year’s Day. Park staff and volunteers will lead the free hikes. For information on the individual parks, visit TravelOK.com.
First Day Hikes will be held in the following northeastern Oklahoma parks:
• Sequoyah State Park, Hulbert: Two different hikes are scheduled. The 11:30 a.m. hike is an easy, 1-mile hike. The 1:30 p.m. hike is a moderate, 2-mile hike. Following each event, participants are invited to enjoy warm refreshments at Three Forks Nature Center. Bring a mug and help to reduce waste. Call 918-772-2108.
• Greenleaf State Park, Braggs: Meet at 10 a.m. at the park office for an easy, 1-mile hike along the paved Family Fun Trail. Call 918-487-5196.
• Grand Cherokee Golf Course at Grand Lake State Park, Langley: Meet at 2 p.m. at the pro shop for an easy, 2.2-mile walk along the paved cart path below the Pensacola Dam. Call 918-435-8727.
• Bernice Area at Grand Lake State Park, Bernice: Meet at 11 a.m. at the nature center for an easy, 1-mile hike along the paved Heart Healthy Trail. Call 918-257-8330.
Hikers should remember to wear weather-appropriate clothing and comfortable shoes. Bring a camera or binoculars for wildlife viewing, and don’t forget water and snacks. Pets on leash are welcome at most hikes.
In the event of inclement weather, information about cancellation of hikes will be available by calling the state park listed or checking Facebook.com/OklahomaStateParks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.