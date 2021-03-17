Sexual assault cases in this area have nearly doubled since the pandemic began one year ago.
Sgt. Ryan Robison, sexual assault and child abuse investigator for the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, believes isolation is the reason for the increase.
“People being forced to stay in their homes more, and with kids being out of school around people they’re not normally around without supervision,” said Robison. “
According to statistics from CCSO, there were six charges of forcible rape between March 10, 2019, and March 10, 2020. During the course of the pandemic, there were 15 cases of forcible rape.
Help In Crisis Sexual Assault Service Coordinator Catie Sain said they saw a huge dip of assaults during the beginning of the pandemic. However, there’s been a huge surge just since January of this year.
“Perpetrators didn’t have access to people to commit assaults, so they did go down,” said Sain. “We’re three months into the year and since Jan. 1, with restrictions being eased up and people not following guidelines necessarily with stay-at-home orders, we’ve seen a huge surge this year.”
District 27 Investigator Stephanie Stephens echoed both Robison and Sain with her theory on why assaults have risen.
“I think the number of cases has increased due to idle time and more opportunity. Simply put, I feel the pandemic has created an atmosphere for sexual predators to flourish,” she said. “Kids are participating in virtual learning, which means they don’t have the supervision they normally would.”
Stephens said some people are out of work due to the pandemic, and that could create idle time to get involved in unsavory activities.
“Combine these facets with people being confined together, and it’s a potential recipe for disaster,” she said.
Women can report an assault anonymously to HIC, and get proper care and housing. Sain said HIC had to limit the number of victims at shelter during the pandemic, but has since opened back up.
“Help In Crisis has a shelter for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. We had to crack down with not letting as many people into our shelter because of COVID-19 guidelines, and there are typically multiple women sharing a single room,” said Sain. “Since we’ve opened back up, we’ve stayed full pretty regularly.”
Stephens is strongly encouraging anyone who is a survivor of sexual assault to reach out to HIC or Cherokee Nation One Fire for assistance.
“You will be assigned an advocate. That person will help you with resources such as counseling, court dates, etc,” said Stephens. “They can be with you during the SANE examination. They become your initial support system and help you deal with the fallout of the trauma.”
Robison anticipates an increase of cases reported once kids return fully to in-person learning.
“I think once everyone gets back into school and kids start feeling more comfortable that they’re not going to be going back to distance learning, we may have an increase in disclosures at school,” he said.
All services provided by HIC are free and confidential to victims.
“Our shelter serves victims in four different counties: Adair, Sequoyah, Cherokee, and Wagoner,” said Sain. “If we have room in our shelter, they would come here, or we would refer them to other domestic violence or sexual assault shelters.”
Sain stressed the free and confidential services available to victims.
“We have services here such as counseling, domestic violence education groups, all kinds of classes for parenting, and we do a lot more than just help with reporting and during the moment of crisis,” she said. “We do a lot of work afterward and we are here 24 hours a day.”
The Cherokee County Coordinated Community Response Team plans to raise awareness in the community, as April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Stephens said they will be doing a virtual campaign this year due to COVID-19.
Get help
For more information or help, call HIC at 918-456-0673 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-800-300-5321.
