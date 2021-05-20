A local resident is making history by being the first woman appointed to the Tahlequah Fire department.
The City Council appointed three individuals as volunteer firefighters with the TFD during a May 17 special meeting. One was Angie Retzloff, the first female TFD firefighter.
“I truly find it hard to put into words what it means to have all of the support and trust from every fire "man" at the station and to be voted in by the City Council,” Retzloff said. “I am deeply honored and proud to be Tahlequah’s first female firefighter.”
Retzloff said she didn’t think about the magnitude of becoming part of a small number of women in the position.
“I mostly looked at it as, ‘Why not?’ If anyone is going to be Tahlequah’s first female firefighter, it should be me,” she said.
Retzloff has a background in collegiate sports and studies in health and kinesiology. She’s been a CrossFit coach for the past six years and a licensed massage therapist for 11 years. She has worked at Cyndi’s Hair Design for the past eight years.
“Muscle science has set me apart in the fact that I understand how the human body works, how things feel when they are out of whack, and what feels good and how to fix them. It's not just about relaxation; it's about Healing. Crossfit has taught me so many things about life; without it, I would not be who I am today,” Retzloff said.
She explained how CrossFit taught her how to react to unknown circumstances or situations in a fast-paced environment, how to be a teammate, and to never leave anyone behind.
“The people you surround yourself with are who you become. My life's journey along with my gang has brought me here and prepared me for this new opportunity,” she said. “From the moment I showed up and immersed myself with the Tahlequah firefighters at the agility test, sitting down to interview and talking with them, I felt the same energy.”
Fire Chief Casey Baker said Retzloff had gone through the physical agility discipline before she was appointed to the department.
“Although we know and work with a lot of female firefighters in the rural departments, I think it’s a great opportunity for Tahlequah to have our first female,” said Baker. “She will be a great inspiration to women in the community, along with my daughter.”
Baker said his daughter has asked him why there were no women with the fire department several times.
“I think we’re going in the step in the right direction, and I hope we will continue on, and [Retzloff] will be an inspiration for everyone,” said Baker.
Retzloff echoed the fire chief, saying she is showing her children there are no boundaries for what they are capable of doing.
“I have been given this opportunity to show that you can do anything you want to do. You can be anything you want to be if you are willing to put in the hard work, surround yourself with positive people, believe in yourself and go get it,” she said.
Retzloff added there is so much more to fighting fires than she thought, but she is excited to learn from whom she considers the “most passionate group possible.”
“This is a new chapter in my life, as it is for the TFD having a female on board, and I cannot wait to see what it holds,” she said. “My purpose in life is to be a leader, and I hope to inspire more women and men, young and old, to step out and go after what they are passionate about. I am a healer. I am a helper. I am a Tahlequah firefighter.”
