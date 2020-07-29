Officials with the District Attorney's Office say there are three things they take into consideration when determining who is eligible for a deferred sentence.
"The overarching thing that we look at is criminal history, age, and circumstances of the crime," said Assistant District Attorney Eric M. Jordan.
For example, if an 18-year-old is charged with his first felony, the chances of getting a deferred sentence are high, unless it's a severe crime.
"We don't want to saddle people with a bunch of felony convictions," Jordan said. "If they continue to commit crimes, though, they don't get anymore defers."
An expungement does not mean an internet search won't pull up the original crime if it was reported on the website of a newspaper, TV or radio station, or internet news site.
Some media outlets, like the Tahlequah Daily Press, will clarify that the record has been expunged, upon request, but rarely will they remove the original charge.
The following are among the deferred sentences ordered in 2019.
Jackie Dylan Martin - bringing contraband into penal facility, driving while under the influence of drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Krista Lynn Allen - embezzlement.
Rocky Neugin - unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Joshua Thomas Lindholm - eluding/attempting to elude police officer, possession of controlled dangerous substance, operating a motorcycle without being licensed.
Sarah Kay Aguilar - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Karl Wayne Ballard - actual physical control.
Kelly Elaine Braden - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and operation of motor vehicle without stop lamp.
Laura Michelle Dorsch - petit larceny, unauthorized use of credit card, and unauthorized use of a debit card.
Jacob Leigh Reynolds - leaving scene of accident involving damage and inattentive driving.
Ashley Nicole Littledeer - child endangerment by driving while under the influence, driving while under the influence of alcohol, possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving under suspension, and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Kenneth Michael D. Littlejohn - bringing contraband into penal facility.
Holly Anne Burgess - driving while under the influence by a person under 21 and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Daylon Dreadfulwater - domestic abuse by strangulation.
Melanie L. Franklin - falsely persona another to create liability, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Keri Renee Glass - possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tyson Allyn Killer - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Latoya M. Loper - driving while under the influence of alcohol, speeding 36-40 mph over, and no security verification.
Saleena Rosie Lowe Pax - obtaining cash or merchandise by false pretense and no driver's license.
Aaron Thomas Sweeney - larceny of merchandise from a retailer, trespassing after being forbidden, assault and battery upon a police officer, resisting an officer, improper walking on roadway.
Matthew Kane Williams - driving under the influence by a person under 21, failure to signal on turning, and no security verification.
Louie Banks Guinn - possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Niles C. Hardin - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and failure to stop for yield sign.
Nathan Lewis Blackfox - aggravated DUI, open container beer, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ronnie Heston Coppedge - outrage public decency.
Krista R. McCurtain - driving while under the influence of alcohol, open container of beer, and driving with no headlights.
Travis Lee Workman - driving while under the influence of alcohol and open container of beer.
Madelyn Scott - possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Cynthia Renee Cordell - unlawful possession of drug with intent to distribute.
Diantha Marie Smith - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Shay Lynn Soap - child neglect.
Demetrius T. Washington - resisting an officer and domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Barry Matthew Edman - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and unsafe lane use.
Bryant Wayne Morse - falsely persona another to create liability, larceny of merchandise from a retailer, no driver's license, and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Angela Dianne Watson - possession of marijuana.
Joshua Michael Bird - eluding/endangering another, possess marijuana, and operating a prohibited vehicle on a roadway.
Russell D. Pearce - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Jose L. Pizano Mendoza - bringing contraband, obstructing an officer, driving under suspension, and defective vehicle.
Linwood Wocawson Sapiel - unauthorized use of a vehicle and no driver's license.
David W. Crews - felony discharging firearm into dwelling, domestic abuse-assault and battery, and carrying firearm while under the influence.
Melissa Dawn Garris - DUI, possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving under suspension, and unsafe lane change.
Shane Anderson - driving while under the influence of drugs.
Josh Tovel Gleaves - possession of marijuana.
Marcus Alexander Medley - actual physical control.
James Robert Moss - reckless conduct with firearm.
Robert James Still - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Stone Bruce York - driving under the influence by a person under 21.
Mikah Sean Campbell - possession of a controlled dangerous substance and speeding 31-35 mph over.
Wesley Thomas Bunch - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, open container alcohol, no seat belt.
