First woman district attorney was advocate for many

Dianne Barker Harrold, the first female Native American district attorney in the state of Oklahoma, died Saturday, Dec. 11.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. in the First Baptist Church in Stilwell.
Baker Harrold was instrumental in the founding of Help In Crisis, which serves battered women and their children in 14 counties and operates a domestic violence shelter in Tahlequah. She received her Bachelor of Social Work from Northeastern State University in 1984, and her Juris Doctorate from Tulsa University Law School in 1987.
As an enrolled member of the Cherokee Nation, Barker Harrold served as a tribal judge for 13 tribes. She served as district attorney for District 27 for eight years, 1995-2002, and during that time, she established drug courts in each of the four counties: Cherokee, Sequoyah, Adair and Wagoner. She was known as an innovator and leader of services for victims of crime, and a fierce advocate for battered women. She also educated professionals at workshops throughout the U.S.
Barker Harrold’s advocacy for battered women and crime victims earned her numerous awards over the years, including the Women Holding Up the World Award from the National Coalition against Sexual Assault, the Heart of Gold Award, and the Shining Star Award from the Oklahoma Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault. She was twice elected Oklahoma Outstanding District Attorney, as well as Oklahoma State Prosecutor for Bikers Against Child Abuse.
She was named Distinguished Alumnus at Northeastern State University, and received the National Crime Victim Service Award presented by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, who served under President Barack Obama.
Near the end of her professional career, she served as an attorney for the tribal council of the Cherokee Nation.
She was mother to three daughters, and grandmother to 13.
Sara N. Brown, Ph.D. is an professor emeritus of Northeastern State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.