Sampling and testing of three species of fish taken from Stilwell City Lake in August prompted a fish consumption advisory for largemouth bass greater than 17 inches in length.
The testing and subsequent advisory was issued by the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality as part of its Mercury in Fish monitoring program. Children younger than 15 years and women of child-bearing age — younger than 50 years — are encouraged to restrict "consumption of these fish to no more than two meals per month."
Skylar McElhaney, an ODEQ spokeswoman, said five fish from three species — black crappie, channel catfish and largemouth bass — were collected from the lake for testing. She said only the "largemouth bass greater than 17 inches in length exceed our lowest advisory level threshold — this will trigger an advisory for Stilwell Lake."
"These samples were analyzed for mercury to determine if the levels exceed thresholds, which would trigger a consumption advisory to be issued," McElhaney said, referencing criteria that restricts consumption of fish when the tissue is found to have mercury concentrations that exceed 0.5 mg/kg. "All black crappie and channel catfish were well below our advisory thresholds — largemouth bass less than 17 inches in length were also less than our advisory thresholds."
Bob Jackman, a Tulsa geologist and environmental activist, has been studying the potential link between mercury and other pollutants with the short life expectancy rate of Stilwell residents reported by the Centers for Disease Control. Residents of the Adair County community of 4,000 were reported in September 2018 of having life expectancy rate of 56.2 years, the shortest in the United States, according the CDC's Nationwide Small Town Report, which reported a national average of 78.8 years.
"This confirms years of published speculations of high mercury levels in Stilwell water bodies, and should prompt Oklahoma state public health agencies and Cherokee Nation medical health services and GRDA immediate involvement," Jackman said. "The ODEQ warning should not be taken as mercury, a highly neurological damaging toxicant, being primary contributor to Stilwell’s high early death rates, but possibly one of many complex causes."
Jackman suspects high levels of elemental mercury found in rainfall samples collected at an air quality station near Stilwell could be a contributing factor to mercury in the city lake, one of three sources of the town's public water supply. Data collected by the Mercury Deposition Network show rainfall collected at an air quality station near Stilwell had annual average concentrations of mercury during a 13-year span at that site totaled nearly 11 ng/l, about one and half times higher than the national average.
While some seemed quick to blame a high poverty rate, poor lifestyle choices and other factors for Stilwell's short life expectancy rates, Jackman said “deeper questions” must be asked and answered before conclusions are made. He said Stilwell lies within “eastern Oklahoma’s infamous ‘Mercury Alley,’” where “micro fine particles from coal-burning power plants waft through the air.”
But environmental regulators have yet to attribute a cause to the elevated mercury levels recorded at the air quality monitoring station near Stilwell even though there are well-known sources of the pollutant nearby. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency had identified coal-fired power plants as the main source of atmospheric mercury. Four of those facilities in close proximity of Stilwell are located in Muskogee, Mayes and Rogers counties in Oklahoma and a fourth is located in Benton County, Arkansas.
While the fish consumption advisory may be worrisome for some, McElhaney said largemouth bass of all lengths are "safe for the general population." She said that would include men older than 15 years and women 50 years and older.
Stilwell Mayor Jean Ann Wright said while she is still learning about mercury contamination found in fish tissue, she is confident the municipal water supply is safe. She said Stilwell City Lake is one of three sources from which the town draws water before it is filtered, treated and delivered to residents, and recent testing of the town's treated water showed "it was some of the best water tested and seen."
Wright, who describes herself as "a statistics person," said an examination of the CDC's findings in its life expectancy study is warranted. She questioned the findings when she first heard about the short life expectancy of Stilwell residents.
"Why in the city is it so low when just outside the census tract it is so much higher? It just doesn’t sound right to me," Wright said. "Maybe because we have the hospital here and they are recording the deaths? I don't know."
Wright said she and Jackman plan to coordinate with public health officials to expedite an examination of that issue along with any environmental factors that might be contributing to poor health outcomes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.