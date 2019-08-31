Cherokee County Sheriff Norman Fisher has announced his retirement after 15 years of service in that capacity.
Fisher, who was elected in 2005, submitted his letter of retirement to the Cherokee County Commissioners last week. His retirement will be effective Oct. 31.
Since he is stepping down before the election season, Fisher has appointed Undersheriff Jason Chennault to serve the remainder of the term.
"I believe Jason will carry on, and he will keep it good for the employees. I believe he will continue running the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office in much the same way that I have run it for 15 years."
Born and raised in Cherokee County, Fisher graduated from Tahlequah High School in 1961 and received a Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training certification. He began his law enforcement career in 1968, working for the Tahlequah Police Department, where he served as chief of police from 1989 until he ran for sheriff in 2005.
"I started out under Gene Bolding and then Boyd Hamby, who were chiefs of police. The job just came open and they were looking for someone, and I fit the bill," said Fisher.
Fisher is the longest-serving sheriff in the history of Cherokee County and was the longest-serving Tahlequah police chief.
The sheriff has been involved with, or has served on ,the Oklahoma Sheriffs Association, Cherokee County Governmental Building Authority, and Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce, Masonic Lodge No. 10, the Cherokee Nation, and Cherokee County Federated Democratic Women's Club. He's a member of Blue Spring General Baptist Church, where he is a deacon.
During his tenure, Fisher had been awarded Outstanding Law Enforcement Supervisor and Favorite Law Enforcement Officer.
In August, he received a Living Legend Award from the Cherokee County Democratic Party.
"It's ending on a good note, and we've accomplished a lot," he said. "It's hard to leave good employees who are dedicated at what they do - and it's not what I do, it's what they do as a group up here."
He said he's not sure what's in store fore the next chapter of his life. He said it'll take some time for him to adjust to not getting up and going to work every day.
"I've gotten up and gone to work for 51 years, and it's not going to be easy to walk off and leave a good department. But I've always wanted to leave it better than what I found it, and I think we've done that," said Fisher.
Some of his proudest accomplishments as sheriff were the Norman Fisher/Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Firearms Training Center at the Cherokee County Detention Center and his induction into the Oklahoma Sheriffs Association Sheriffs' Hall of Fame in 2017.
"When I look back on my 15 years as sheriff of Cherokee County, I am proud of the legacy we have built at CCSO. I believe the next sheriff will inherit an office that is in good standing financially, equipped properly and properly manned," Fisher said.
