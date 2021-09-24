Fishing tournament to reel in funds for police

The Back the Blue Bass Fishing Tournament is an event that can bring fun and funds for local law enforcement agencies.
This is Tahlequah Police Lt. Dexter Scott’s second year to put together the fishing event after having a successful turnout last year.
“We had a little over 50 teams last year and raised close to the $6,000. Our sponsorships have doubled since last year,” said Scott. “I’ve been putting on tournaments for several years and there’s several guys in the police department who are in fishing tournaments.”
Proceeds from the event will go toward purchases within the police department, and Scott said those purchases can be used by other area agencies if needed.
“One of the things we wanted to do was raise money for the guys within the department. As you know, [Police Chief Nate King] can only budget so much for the department. We looked at possibly purchasing a tag reader, or training if we wanted to bring somebody in [who] specializes in a certain type of training,” said Scott.
The entry fee for the tournament is $100 in cash, and two people per boat/team.
The tournament will begin from safe flight – when it’s safe to launch on the water and get started.
“Everyone gets on the lake before it gets daylight. Safe is when it’s safe to run, and safe flight is when it’s safe to let everybody take off. You don’t do a specific time because it may get daylight at 6:30 a.m. and you’ve got your clock set for 6:45 a.m. and 15 minutes is quite a bit of time for someone [who] is fishing,” said Scott.
All fish that are caught will be kept until they are weighed in, and then they will be released back into Tenkiller Lake.
Funds that were donated for the tournament this year will be given to the competitors who placed for cash prizes.
“If it be auction items, if it be items to give away, or if it’s for the paid winnings, the only money that’s kept for the proceeds is the entry fee money,” said Scott.
Those interested in participating in the event are asked to meet at the south Chicken Creek boat ramp around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2 to register. Free food and water will be available after the tournament, and alcohol has been covered for every participant.
Anyone with questions about the event can call Scott at 918-457-9122.
