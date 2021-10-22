The Grand River Dam Authority’s continued strong financial performance and its very low operating costs were among the key reasons that led Fitch Ratings to affirm GRDA’s A+ stable rating on Oct. 6.
In its press release, Fitch noted that GRDA’s “very low rate anchors its competitive position and provides customers with an economic incentive to continue purchasing from the authority.” The release also noted “GRDA’s operating flexibility has benefited from a well-diversified resource mix.”
That mix includes GRDA’s gas, coal, water, and wind generation assets that combine to help keep operating costs low and reliability high. Fitch assessed GRDA’s operating costs burden as “very low based on an operating cost that has remained consistently below 5 cents [per kilowatt-hour] during the past five years.”
GRDA currently maintains the highest credit ratings in its history from the three major credit rating agencies: Fitch, Moody’s Investor Service, and Standard & Poor’s.
