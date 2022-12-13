The newly formed Fite For The Forgotten Foundation in Cherokee County will be hosting a free clothes giveaway on Thursday, Dec. 15, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
The event will take place at the Love Light Christian Center at 312 N. Maple Ave. Items available will include donated coats, scarves, shoes, and clothes for men, women, and children. Other items, such as toys and household items, will also be available.
“We know this time of year is often difficult for many people in our community, including those who are suffering from depression, substance abuse, homelessness, anxiety, and more,” said Jimmie Fite, executive director for the foundation. “Christmas should be a time of hope, but for many they are silently suffering from hopelessness and despair. Our goal is to help them get some of their basic needs so they can work to break that cycle and move forward with their lives in a positive way.”
The foundation is also continuing to take donations of clothing and other items that would help those in desperate need. Fite for the Forgotten Foundation is a federal nonprofit organization, and all donations are fully tax deductible and appreciated.
The clothes drive will be open to anyone in the community who needs assistance. To arrange donations or for more information, contact Fite at 918-822-0521.
