FITTINGLY RETRO: Some obsolete technological items are making a comeback

With technology ever expanding, a myriad of items and products once widely used have become obsolete, but every now and then, a commodity comes back into style.
Fax machines, answering machines, box TVs, pagers, floppy disks, GPS devices, and slide projectors are among many of society’s forgotten technologies. Modern advancements have made many such devices irrelevant and have altered store inventories.
Pawn shops make a living off determining the value of products people bring in. And many hot commodities of the past are no longer fit for the shelves.
“Old radios and boomboxes, those are obsolete,” said Greg Boyle, of the BS&G Pawn Shop. “People have the little pills that are louder than their boomboxes. With watches, I take pocket watches and I take Rolex, Bravado, and Bulova. That’s it, because everyone has their phone to check the time.”
Some machines are still popular and sought after, but their value has made them less desirable among pawn shop owners. Older video game consoles were once a hot-ticket item, but new gadgets that allow people to play their favorite retro games have dropped the value of systems.
“They retrofitted them and turned them into little miniature ones with prepackaged games on them. So they’re still collectible to some people, but they really don’t have that value, unless it’s a sealed in the box, brand-new Nintendo. That would be worth something,” Boyle said.
With so many ways to watch movies now available to people through streaming and other services, it might seem like devices such as the VCR would be among the extinct. However, they’re apparently making a comeback. Boyle said he sells VCRs all the time.
“If I put it out there, I’d probably sell it today,” he said, suggesting people may buy them for old home movies. “If you have a VHS, DVD combo, forget about it. That thing’s not even going to hit the shelves. We can get more for a VCR than we can a DVD player.”
Corded power tools are facing a downturn, as companies are predicting more batter-powered tools than ever before. And now, 18-volt power drills are getting replaced with 20-volt power drills, said Boyle.
For years, film photography was the only way snap a picture with someone. Digital cameras eventually took over, but now only professional photographers have a real need for them, as most people carry a smartphone with a built-in camera everywhere they go.
Hubbard Stanley, at A to Z Pawn, said he used to see a lot more students come in to look for film or a film camera.
“Used to, up at the college, they’d make them have a camera that used film,” he said. “They taught them how to develop film in the photography class.”
The way people listen to music has changed, too. Cassettes, radios, CD players, and MP3 players have all fallen to the wayside, as streaming services dominate most people’s music libraries. However, one old device has made a resurgence in recent years.
“Vinyls and records are making a hell of a comeback,” said Colt Robison, at BS&G Pawn. “People are wanting the old, big record players with equalizers and all that.”
