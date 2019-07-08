CLAREMORE – Rogers State University has announced its President's and Dean's Honor Rolls for the spring 2019 semester. Five local students are on the lists.
To qualify for the President's Honor Roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 4.0 grade point average. To qualify for the Dean's Honor Roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 3.5 grade point average.
Area students named to the President's Honor Roll are Zakry Fine of Hulbert; and Austin Reed and Erikah Reed, of Tahlequah. Those named to the Dean's Honor Roll include Emilse Rodriguez and Cammie Smith, both of Tahlequah.
