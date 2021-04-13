Members of the Court Appointed Special Advocates of Cherokee Country recent volunteer training class were sworn in as officers of the court after they completed the required 30 hours of classroom training and six hours of courtroom observation.
The five newly certified child advocates have accepted cases in Adair County District Court and Cherokee County District Court. They are: Charles and Tarra Boecher, Connie Sinclair, Jennifer McCann, and Vickie Hanvey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.