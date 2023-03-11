Five suspects charged with felony trafficking approximately 1,480 pounds of marijuana are scheduled to appear in Cherokee County District Court later this month.
According to court documents, on Nov. 12, 2021, the five were knowingly trafficking approximately 1,480 pounds of marijuana, a controlled dangerous substance. Their names are listed in court documents as Kachai Lee, 39 and Gaonhia Xiong, 49, of Hulbert; Brainy Xiong, 22, of Sterling Heights, Michigan; Kongmeng Xiong, 56, also of Sterling Heights; and Blia Xiong, 33, Madison Heights, Michigan.
Previously convicted of larceny of a motor vehicle in California in 2018, Lee was also charged with possession of a firearm after former felony conviction after the defendant was discovered to have a 12-gauge semi-automatic shotgun.
Charges were filed against Lee, Gaonhia, Brainy and Kongmeng in Cherokee County District Court on Dec. 28, 2021, while charges were filed against Blia on Jan. 7, 2022.Gaonhia is represented by attorney B.J. Baker, while the other four defendants are represented by attorney Rex Earl Starr, out of Stilwell, according to court documents.
During their initial appearance in February 2022, the defendants pleaded not guilty; however, according to the online site On Demand Court Records, what Blia pleaded to was not included.
All defendants are scheduled to appear before Associate District Judge Joshua C. King at 9 a.m. on March 22.
