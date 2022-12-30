While Tahlequah didn't see a white Christmas this year, local kids let it snow Dec. 29 with a fizzy snow candy project at the Tahlequah Public Library.
To make the powdered candy, Thursday's 28 participants mixed baking soda, powdered sugar, citric acid, and presweetened drink powder.
Michelle Newton, Tahlequah Public Library Youth Services coordinator, said the activity was a part of one of the free kits the library received through a grant from the Science Museum of Oklahoma. Each kit, which will be provided on a monthly basis, is based on STEM- or science-related topics.
"We took the citric acid and the baking soda and we combined those together," said Newton. "It's the same type of reaction that happens when you're doing the volcano with vinegar and baking soda."
Zander Jacob, an event participant, said he enjoyed making the candy mixture and hopes to possibly make it again at home.
After mixing the various ingredients together, participants were then able to taste the concoction, causing it to bubble up, fizzle, and eventually dissolve.
Holly Jacob, Zander's mother, said she brought her sons to the event for an educational experience during their winter break and help them work with and be around other community members.
"This is different because it's educational, and it's socially interactive with other kids in the community," said Holly.
Attendee Jesse Lewis said he hoped his kids were able to learn science skills from the event. Some of these skills included measuring ingredients and observing the reaction of the mixture.
Lewis said having the reaction be sweet, sour, and edible seemed to make the activity more enticing for the children.
Newton said event attendees were able to discover how much of each ingredient was needed through trial and error. The children were also able to write down their observations and perfected fizzy snow candy recipe.
By allowing students to each write down their own recipes, Newton said they could then redo the experiment at home and show others how to create the concoction.
"It's good to show your observations because they'll be able to remember. They might go home and go like, 'Well, how much powdered sugar did I put in that' or 'How much citric acid did I put in that?'" said Newton. "So it's just a great way to remember. Every time can be different, so recording it lets them keep track of what they've done."
Check it out
The Tahlequah Public Library will be hosting a hot chocolate science workshop on Dec. 30 at 2 p.m.
