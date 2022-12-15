The flicker of candle flames lit up Hunter’s Home during the site’s candlelight tours Wednesday, Dec. 14.
Sue Teska, site director, said they are using the tours to show Hunter’s Home in a “new light” by allowing patrons to see what the grounds would have looked like after dark back in the 1800s.
“This gives a whole new aspect of the house and what it was like to live back then. You get to experience their light levels, and what they were able to do after dark, and how they were in the evening,” said Teska.
The candlelight tours consist of the usual features at the site, besides allowing individuals to check out the outside features and animals. Teska said this is to ensure no one gets hurt by tripping in the dark.
The idea for the tours originated from Teska, who said she used to participate in similar events at another museum. She said adding the candlelight creates a more cozy and warm atmosphere.
“We want to make the house alive and we want to instill in the house the feeling that people are here and that people lived here. The energy in the house is alive and the house is breathing,” said Teska. "Not a static museum, but an active museum, is what we’re aiming for."
David Fowler, an Oklahoma Historical Society regional director for eastern Oklahoma, said the candlelight tours are an event they plan on continuing in the future at Hunter’s Home.
He said they decided to do the tours since most people have not seen the house in its natural "dark" state lit by candles, especially with the current Christmas decorations throughout Hunter’s Home.
Teska said with the dimmed light the workers and patrons have experienced and found there are certain things people in the 1850s could do only during the day, such as sewing.
“I think, here, we take it for granted that we can do anything we want at any time of the day, with light and electricity, but that wasn’t so back then,” said Teska.
Fowler said the atmosphere the candlelight creates tends to help block out the modern intrusions of everyday life, such as traffic passing by the site or streetlamps.
Libby and Jason Wilson, of Bixby, said they found the occasion to be interesting, and it has caused them to want to come back and see the historic site in the daylight.
“It adds a lot of ambiance in that it really makes you think about how they lived in that time period without the lights and the conveniences we have. It definitely gives more of the country aspect to it,” said Libby.
While the candlelight took some time to get used to, Libby said she didn’t find it difficult to tour the house.
Teska said patrons should dress warmly if they decide to take part in the event and to be prepared for the dimness of the grounds.
Check it out
The candlelight tours at Hunter’s Home will continue until Saturday, Dec. 17. The house will be open from noon-8 p.m. with the candlelight tours starting around 5:30 p.m. The event consists of a regular admission price of $7 for adults, $4 for children, $5 for adults over age 62, and free admission for veterans and members of any historical society friends group.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.