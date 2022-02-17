The Tahlequah Regional Development Authority, during a Feb. 16 meeting, discussed its trust indenture regarding appointments – and in the wake of an attempt by the mayor to replace one of its members.
Chair Josh Hutchins explained that the city of Tahlequah is the beneficiary.
“Our mission is basically the development and betterment of Tahlequah so whatever decision we come up with, or clarification we word on here really needs to be for the betterment of Tahlequah,” he said.
Trustee Matt Brassfield asked for the item to be placed on the agenda for clarification pertaining to a Feb. 7 Tahlequah City Council meeting wherein councilors denied Mayor Sue Catron’s request to appoint Christy Landsaw to replace former Ward 2 Councilor Dower Combs. Landsaw and Catron were both at the TRDA meeting.
Ward 2 Councilor Keith Baker and Ward 4 Councilor Trae Ratliff said Combs indicated he wanted to remain on the board, and Baker made the motion to deny Catron's appointment.
According to the trust indenture, all appointments of successor trustees are made by the mayor and must be confirmed by a majority vote of the city council. Councilors can also, by majority vote, remove any trustee without cause.
“This board does have control over its chairman, vice chair and secretary. Those ... are actions the board of trustees here, TRDA, can actually do themselves,” said Grant Lloyd, city attorney and legal counsel for TRDA.
Combs’ three-year term ended this month, and Lloyd advised he would remain a trustee in full capacity as long as he’s able.
“And just for clarification, in Title 60 of Oklahoma state law where it talks about municipal trusts, the appointment of trustees is protected to the beneficiary,” said Catron.
Hutchins said Ward 3 Councilor Stephen Highers had mentioned that board members should get to know potential appointees beforehand. Hutchins said his recommendation, during the City Council meeting, was for Combs, since he knew him, and didn’t know Landsaw.
“I think it would be good for us to expand the process beyond just the procedure,” said Hutchins.
Catron then said she wanted to make sure the board understood that trustees themselves can’t determine who will be appointed.
“You can make suggestions, whatever, but again, this is one of the points points of contention that has come out that relates to the hospital,” she said.
Catron said the independence of the trustee appointment process is part of what the IRS and the courts rely upon to determine whether the authority can continue as a tax-exempt municipal trust.
“While knowing who is going to be appointed or having an opportunity to meet them ahead of time is a great thing, the idea that the trustees can say [they] like this person, or, ‘No, I don’t like this one,’ or ‘I want this one more than I want that one,’ really starts to push into the independence piece," she said.
The board gave its nod to amendments to the audit for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. CEO-President Nathan Reed said those changes weren’t discussed when they approved the audit.
“We added that the trust indenture was amended February 2020. The other change you will see in this is, we changed it to Everise, formally known as C3/CustomerContactChannels," said Reed.
Another fix included wordage that read TRDA employees were of the city and Reed said those employees belong to the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce.
Trustees went into executive session to discuss items related to commercial lease with Backwoods Food and the appraisal of real property. That item was approved, as was the a contract for sale of real estate with Cherokee Nation Property Management.
No action was taken of the purchase of property on 100 N. Water Avenue and 124 W. Shawnee St.
What's next
The next Tahlequah Regional Development Authority meeting is March 16 at 4 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.
