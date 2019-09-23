The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a Flash Flood Watch for portions of Oklahoma and Arkansas until Tuesday afternoon.
This includes the following counties: Adair, Cherokee, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Sequoyah, and Wagoner in Oklahoma; and Brenton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian, and Washington in Arkansas.
Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop overnight and continue into the day Tuesday, with areas of heavy rainfall likely. Locally heavy rainfall is likely to be ongoing during the morning commute for portions of eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas.
Most flood-related deaths occur in automobiles, and flooding is the leading cause of weather-related deaths.
