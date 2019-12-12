Hulbert Community Library hosted two holiday events Tuesday afternoon: a story time for youngsters and a movie night for teens.
Library Manager Cherokee Lowe entertained a couple of kids by reading books and leading activities.
"The Naughty List" was written by Holly Lansley and illustrated by Lara Ede, and while Lowe read it, she asked the audience for reactions and comments.
Aaron Blabey has penned a series of Pig the Pug books, including the one Lowe read: "Pig the Elf."
"There's a bunch of these and they're pretty funny," she said.
To keep interest, and for a chance to get the wiggles out, Lowe led a game of "Santa Says," which was a version of "Simon Says."
The last book was "Santa's Underwear," written by Marty Rhodes Figley and illustrated by Marty Kelley.
The title alone had 6-year-old Jack Peterson giggling. Jack attends a lot of events at the Hulbert library, but he had not heard or read any of the books Lowe shared Tuesday.
"They're funny," he said. "I like doing [crafts]. It's fun."
After the books, Lowe led two activities. One was a sorting game with three different sizes of gift bows. The second one was a craft. Using Play-Doh, beads, buttons, pipe cleaners, and a sparkly star, kids could make and decorate their own tree.
As the story time was wrapping up, another event began in the meeting room. Ten people showed up for the for the Ugly Sweater teen movie night.
Library clerk Kayla Rooster entertained guests with games before the food and "The Grinch" movie. Each attendee got a wrapped present and had to try to figure out what it was, and then they played the "telephone" game, although some had trouble whispering.
"It's kind of like how rumors get started," said Rooster.
Only a few attendees had worn tacky sweaters or themed shirts, but each got a chance to show them off.
Snack choices for the movie time included pizza, popcorn, cookies, and cupcakes.
Other holiday events are scheduled at the Hulbert Community Library.
The opportunity to write and send Santa a letter - and receive a letter back from Santa - is available until Dec. 16.
From 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the next two Saturdays, visitors can stop by and make a Christmas craft.
Staff and volunteers from the library will participate in the Hulbert Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 14. It starts at 6 p.m.
All ages are invited to the Christmas Nails program at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17. The materials to make fingernails pretty for the season will be provided.
The Holiday Open House is scheduled for 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19. Patrons with cameras will be able to take photos of kiddos with Santa. A cookie-decorating area will be set up, as well as games.
"Join us at Open House," said Lowe. "We're giving away books we got from a grant. Anybody who wants to come can come."
Learn more
For more information about events and offerings at the Hulbert Community Library, 210 N. Broadway, call 918-772-3383.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.