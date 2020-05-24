NORMAN - Sooner Flight Academy at the University of Oklahoma will host its first-ever virtual summer camps this summer in an innovative response to the cancellation of its in-person camps due to the COVID-19 virus.
Each five-day camp will give children ages 6-18 the chance to explore the world of aviation from the safety of their homes. The camps will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday starting June 1, with camps running throughout June and July.
"Each day, there will be two sessions of group interaction on Zoom meetings with time in between for self-directed activities with toys, kits and supplies included for our virtual campers," said SFA Program Director Dawn Machalinski.
Each camp will feature content designed to engage campers at their learning level as they explore the science of flight through use of physics exercises, as well as hands-on STEM activities, self-directed projects and live demonstrations from science experts from around the world. Registration opened May 6 on the Sooner Flight Academy website. Partial scholarships are available for up to 250 eligible campers, due to a $46,000 grant from the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission. Cost to attend ranges from $250 to $325, based on the age of the camper. Registration for camps will be open until camps are full, but deadline to apply for a partial scholarship is May 25. Interested parties must apply at time of registration. Visit SFA's scholarship page prior to registration for instructions. For more information, visit flightcamp.ou.edu.
