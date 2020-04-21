Float operators hoping to open around May 1

Illinois River resorts in Tahlequah are playing the waiting game, though they've normally begun to guests this time of year.
Arrowhead Resort, Diamondhead Resort and All-American Floats have yet to open due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s been difficult for the owners, who are receiving phone calls on a daily basis from those who want to float the river. They are hoping to get up and running sometime in May.
Austin Spears, one of the owners of Arrowhead Resort, has missed over a month of business already.
“It’s kind of a difficult situation. It’s something that obviously no one has ever encountered,” Spears said on Tuesday, April 21. “It’s something that we have zero control over. We’re doing what we can. Normally we open over spring break, and we haven’t been able to. We are trying to get ready, to act like we’re open in a month or so, or when the state allows us to."
Spears said intermittent flooding has also hampered business.
"We’ve dealt with those, but this is definitely different than a flood. It’s something we just have to try to deal with and go with whatever the government says," he said.
Spears says the hiring process will be a burden, too, especially with Northeastern State University students being limited to online-only classes and not being physically available.
“When it comes to hiring people for this summer, it’s going to be difficult for us to find people,” he said. “I don’t know who’s still in town. NSU students are taking online classes and gyms are closed. It’s going to be a weird, weird summer, but we’ve just got to roll with it.”
Diamondhead owner Barbara Kelley is in the same dire predicament.
“We have not opened. We were planning on opening May 1, but it looks like that’s going to be pushed back,” Kelley said on Tuesday. “We’re waiting on the governor to say when the non-essential businesses can open up."
Kelley hopes to at least get Memorial Day weekend in.
"I’m getting calls like every single day from people wanting to camp right now, but I have to tell them we’re non-essential," Kelley said.
She is currently doing all the preparations for an opening.
“We’re trying to get ready,” Kelley said. “We’ve got a skeleton crew out here. We’ve got one of those PPP [Paycheck Protection Program] loans and so we’ve got some people working and trying to get ready.”
Coday Bartmess, owner of All-American Floats, is eyeing May 1 as an opening date.
“Right now, we’re considered non-essential so we’re not open,” Bartmess said. “We’re waiting until the restrictions are loosened or are not as strict to where we can implement our own company policies for social distancing. River businesses kind of invented social distancing. We’ve got a lot of people calling, asking, wanting to float, but we’re just not able to open. We are telling everybody that May 1 is when we’re targeting, but again, we take our cues from what the governor says we can do, what GRDA [Grand River Dam Authority] says we can do, and Tahlequah.”
All-American was originally scheduled to open on April 11. Bartmess says he’s ready to take customers
