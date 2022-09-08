Float operators, marinas share plans for 'off season'

With the sun starting to set on the summer, many area float operator and marinas are winding down their operations and working on improvements in preparation for next year.
Hot temperatures, longer days and holiday weekends regularly draw crowds to the Illinois River and surrounding bodies of water to enjoy the summer months, making the rest of the year what many call the "off season."
During this time, Pamela Hazen, manager of War Eagle Floats, said staff starts maintenance on the grounds and buildings and fixes any damage that happened over the summer.
“We usually have a remodel project and a lot of painting. We replant grass in the campground, work on the swimming pool, and this year, we are re=carpeting some bunkhouses,” said Hazen. “Then we usually take a vacation.”
Hazen said several employees have camping trips and road trips planned, and someone is going on a cruise.
“Then we start again,” she said.
Hazen said War Eagle Floats should open again on May 1, 2023.
Other float operators have different plans for the upcoming months.
Riverbend Floats posted to Facebook on Sept. 3 that it had finished with its regular season music shows, but patrons should keep an eye out for events to come, further adding: “We will be doing weekend reservations from now until Oct. 16, so make sure to get your end-of-the-season floats in. Our lodging will be open year-round.”
Several events are in store as well, like the Diamond Stone Music Festival at Diamondhead Resort. This event is scheduled for Sept. 9-11 with a lineup featuring Country, Folk, Rock, and Americana music.
Over on Lake Tenkiller, Burnt Cabin Marina is set to host a Halloween Party on Oct. 22. For the rest of the season, Bryce Lubbers said the marina has several projects in the works.
“We plan to finish our walkway down to E Dock, build a few more boat slips of varying size, possibly move our campground and remodel the indoor restaurant,” said Lubbers.
