A group of lawmakers, business owners, tribal officials and others gathered at War Eagle Resort on Wednesday to discuss options after the Grand River Dam Authority said six Illinois River public access points would be closed to commercial use.
The GRDA sent out a letter last week, telling float operators the Watts, Round Hollow, Stunkard, Peavine Hollow, No Head Hollow and Echota Public Access areas would be closed to commercial activity starting April 1, 2022, because its agreement with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation has expired.
These sites on the river have historically been used by Tahlequah’s float operators, who were told to seek alternative launch and retrieval areas to prepare for the 2022 season. The operators were informed they have until Dec. 30 to make changes to 2022 commercial permit applications.
“If this goes through, it will destroy commercial floating on the river,” said Archie Peyton, owner of Peyton’s Place. “The main point is the precedent. It’s been almost 70 years that we’ve been allowed to put in on these parks, and they give us four months to make other arrangements.”
ODWC officials claim the department has no interest in shutting down floating operations, but said its first priority is to ensure fishermen and anglers have access to rivers. ODWC Director J.D. Strong told float operators Wednesday that while their businesses are booming, it’s causing interference with that mission.
“That’s problematic not just because our constitutional mission as an agency is to protect fish and wildlife, and the public’s opportunity to hunt and fish, but also, in most cases, those properties were deeded to us by families that wanted to see those properties used, first and foremost, for public fishing opportunity. So whatever happens, we’ve got to make sure that is maintained and protected,” Strong said.
Strong also said he wants float operators to open their properties to public access.
While the ODWC owns the six properties, the GRDA has helped maintain them since taking over the Oklahoma Scenic Rivers Commission. GRDA CEO Dan Sullivan said the organization’s expenses for maintaining the points has been about $250,000, while income from licenses to the GRDA is around $136,000. He said police calls to the access areas have increased, and fights and domestic disputes don’t attract people to the river.
“Frankly, with the expense that we put out every year, I think everyone recognizes that since we took this over, we’ve improved those public access areas,” he said. “The first thing we did was put new picnic tables, put new signage up, and made significant improvements to those areas, but we’re not going to be caught in the middle of some controversy about how these are used.”
Sullivan called for a “spirit of cooperation,” and said float operators haven’t been willing to work with one another to share their properties.
But business owners argue that they help maintain public access points and the river. Peyton said the gravel at Peavine came off of his property, and others said they help remove logs and improve the gravel bars along the Illinois. They also asserted that fishermen know how to maneuver around their operations, and that the riverside businesses regularly encourage fishing.
The river and its floating opportunities are vital to Tahlequah’s economy. Furthermore, the tourism industry is the third-largest industry in Oklahoma. Every summer, people from all over the state visit the area, which in turn benefits the city and its business.
Pete Patel, CEO and president of Promise Hotels, said tourism provides tax dollars to help improve streets and schools. He said it also impacts restaurants, gas stations and retail businesses, and encouraged the three parties to work together on a solution.
“The economic impact of folks not on this river is huge to our community, myself personally, and all of the people associated with tourism in Tahlequah,” Patel said.
State Rep. David Hardin, R-Stilwell, said he spoke with Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, and relayed his message that the situation needs a remedy that will make everyone is happy. Hardin said millions of dollars have been spent on the river, based on the longstanding agreements to allow public and commercial use.
“Everybody understands what an MOU is,” Hardin said. “They’re in existence, they expire — that doesn’t matter. Even though they’re expired, people have invested their life, they’ve invested their money, and I think we need to take a closer look at that.”
All the attendees called for cooperation among one another, and while the meeting grew contentious at certain points, several people said they believe a solution will be found.
