During Hospital Appreciation Week, two area health care agencies showed Northeastern Health System employees a bubbly good time.
Representatives of Angels Care Home Health and Good Shepherd Hospice set up a root beer float stand Tuesday, May 12, near the NHS coffee shop.
“We wanted to do something for the hospital. With COVID-19, a lot of health care workers’ jobs have become harder with policy changes, and extra precautions can make it rough,” said Tina Welch, Angels Care Home Health.
The group was originally set up outside, but administration let the group move indoors because of the cold rain. They had a lot of traffic because employees were being treated to a meal catered by Pasti Italian Grill at the same time.
“It was really good, especially for this weather,” said Jennifer McLoud, Good Shepherd Hospice marketing consultant. “We wanted to let them know we’re still available to them, even with the coronavirus going on.”
Over 100 floats were given away in about two hours.
Denise Burson was kind enough to pick up about 15 floats to take back to the billing department.
“We’ve been looking forward to these all week,” she said. “We love it. Every year, NHS spoils us rotten.”
NHS employees could choose root beer, diet root beer, or Pepsi to go over the vanilla ice cream.
“We’ve had a few diet root beers [and] quite a few for Pepsi. Some just wanted ice cream,” said Welch.
One employee had a Coke she was going to pour on top of the ice cream.
They went through three large tubs of ice cream and had to run to a store for more. The regular root beer ran out near the end.
“We love it. It’s nice to get appreciated and get helped out,” said Tabitha Eubanks, licensed practical nurse, Tahlequah Medical Group clinic. “We enjoy it. We love it here.”
Jenni Rodriguez, nuclear medicine, said she and her co-workers appreciate what others are doing for them.
“We are very grateful,” said. “Everybody’s got to work together. That’s just how we have to do things.”
This was the first year for the root beer stand.
“We try to think outside the box, be creative, and show appreciation,” said Welch.
The two businesses are planning a “parade” through the NHS parking lot for Thursday, but it will depend on the weather.
“We hope to do it around Hastings, too. And we want to do root beer floats there, too,” she said,
The public is asked to make signs and put them on their cars, and the group will meet in the NHS parking lot.
Updated information about the parade may be available on the Good Shepherd Facebook page.
McLoud said they are planning on having a day for hot dogs in June.
“We’re always doing something,” she said. “We usually do a senior prom in August, but with the coronavirus, we probably won’t. The health fair at Go Ye Village was supposed to be in April. It was rescheduled for June, but it probably won’t happen.”
