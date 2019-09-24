The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a Flood Warning for the Illinois River near Tahlequah from Wednesday evening to Thursday morning, or until the warning is cancelled.
At 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the stage was 5.89 feet. The flood stage is 11.0 feet.
Minor flooding is forecast as the Illinois River is expected to rise above flood stage Wednesday evening and continue to rise to near 11.5 feet by Thursday before dawn.
The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Thursday morning.
At 12.0 feet, minor flooding occurs from near Hanging Rock downstream towards Tahlequah. Extreme turbulence makes the river too hazardous for floating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.