Flooding closes roads, damage reports coming in

Road washouts and flooding are wreaking havoc for county officials and residents in Cherokee County Thursday morning.
District 2 Cherokee County Commissioner Chris Jenkins said tinhorns on 805 Road are washed out.
“We are experiencing areas that don’t typically flood to be completely impassable, along with areas like Ranger Creek Bridge on South 410 Road, along with the bridge on Lake Region Road near Turney’s is completely underwater,” Jenkins said in a Facebook post.
Clif Hall, District 3 commissioner, reported his crews are working as quickly as they can to remove debris and rocks from the roads.
“Indian Road is closed toward the end by Tenkiller Harbor. A big part of the road is completely gone and is closed, and a lot of Welling Road is under water,” Lisa Trammel said.
The Keys Volunteer Fire Department said crews have responded to weather-related calls.
“We had water entering a home on 843 Road, but due to impassable roads, we were unable to reach the residence. We made contact with the residence and they advised they had several inches of water inside, but did not feel they were in immediate danger,” KVFD said.
Firefighters were able to evacuate residence from a house on 810 Road.
The driver of a vehicle that ended up in a sinkhole was taken to the hospital. The sinkhole was behind the school Peavine, north of Stilwell.
Grand River Dam Authority Communications Director Justin Alberty reports major flooding along the Illinois River.
The Tahlequah gauge is presently peaking at 16-foot crest. State Highway 10 at Hanging Rock is closed. U.S. 62 is closed one mile east of the Cherokee County line. S.H. 80 west of Hulbert, and S.H. 80 in Hulbert south of S.H. 51 are closed. Also closed is U.S. 62 near the S.H. 51 junction in Eldon.
The conditions at 9 a.m. were:
• Watts gauge, U.S. 59 Bridge, Illinois River, 25.27 feet and is forecasted to crest at 27.8 feet at 7 p.m.
• Chewey gauge, Hampton Bridge, Illinois River, 16 feet and will crest at 31.5 feet at 1 a.m., May 6.
• Tahlequah gauge, U.S. 62 Bridge, Illinois River, 16.45 feet. It is forecasted to rise to crest at 28.6 feet at 7 a.m. tomorrow.
• Barren Fork Creek, S.H. 51 Bridge was at 27.7 feet and will crest 29 feet at 1 p.m. today.
• Kansas gauge, Flint Creek, U.S. 412 Bridge, 12.58 feet. It is forecasted to crest at 13.7 feet at 1 p.m.
Crews with Lake Region Electric Cooperative are responded to weather-related outages across the county. Their outage map shows 12 outages in Park Hill, 25 in Keys, 326 in Sleepy Hollow, eight in Lowrey and one in Tahlequah.
A flash flood watch remains in effect until 7 p.m. on Thursday.
