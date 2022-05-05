Flooding closes roads, damage reports coming in

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in northwest Arkansas, Benton, Madison and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair, Cherokee, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee and Sequoyah. * WHEN...Until 500 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 751 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated areas of light to moderate rain over the warned area. Flooding is ongoing. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Fayetteville... Springdale... Rogers... Bentonville... Siloam Springs... Stilwell... Eufaula... Bella Vista... Lowell... Farmington... Henryetta... Pea Ridge... Prairie Grove... Checotah... Gentry... Elkins... Tontitown... Gravette... West Fork... Lincoln... - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. &&