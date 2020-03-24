Due to recent rains, the Tidy Up Tenkiller spring cleaning event will be postponed. Lake Tenkiller was about 18 feet above its normal level Monday, causing flooding at three of the four locations that were to be cleaned.
The Tidy Up Tenkiller committee has decided to tentatively rescheduled the event until May 1-2. Those with questions or concerns may send a message to the Greater Tenkiller Area Association website at www.laketenkiller.com or the GTAA's Facebook page. The Tidy Up Tenkiller committee thanks the community for its continued support for lake clean up initiatives.
