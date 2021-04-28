A flood warning is in effect for the Illinois River through April 30, and area residents and business owners are encouraged to seek higher ground.
According to Ed Fite, GRDA vice president for water quality, runoff from rainfall occurring Tuesday evening extending through to early Thursday morning will push Illinois River water levels to Major Flood Stage over the course of the next 48 hours.
Landowners and commercial flotation device operations are encouraged to immediately move livestock and equipment to higher ground located outside the floodway area.
As of Wednesday at 9:45 a.m., the preliminary forecast with flood peak levels and times are:
• Watts Gauge-U.S. 59 Highway Bridge, 22.5 feet on Thursday afternoon, Moderate Flood Level).
• Chewey Gauge-Hampton Bridge, 20.5 feet on Thursday evening, Major Flood Level.
• Tahlequah Gauge-U.S. 62 Highway Bridge, 19.5 feet in early hours of Friday morning, Major Flood Level.
• Eldon Gauge-Barren Fork Creek/S.H. 51 Highway Bridge, 19.0 feet, Minor Flood Level.
• Kansas Gauge-Flint Creek/US412 Highway Bridge, 9.90 feet, Action Level.
Ponding of water on roadways and flooding along small creeks and in low areas is also possible, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa. The NWS flood advisory is in effect in Cherokee County until 7 a.m. April 30; and flood warnings for parts of the county are active until the night of May 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.