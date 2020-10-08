Reputation and variety seem to be the traits that help make an award-winning flower shop.
Gail Morgan has owned Morris-Cragar Flowers and Gifts for 11 years, but the business has been around for almost 75 years.
“We stand behind our work,” she said. “We do have several people who say we’re the only place they go.”
Morgan said if a customer has an issue with an order, she is willing to correct the problem, either with a refund or a different arrangement or bouquet.
“Our motto is the customer is always right,” she said. “Most people are really happy when we bring them something.”
According to Morgan, some customers are surprised at how much an order costs. She said they don’t understand how much flowers or containers and decorations can run, as well as the pay for a floral designer.
Morgan’s granddaughter, Kallie Morgan, became a designer at Morris-Cragar right out of high school, soon after the shop changed hands.
“She comes from an artistic family,” said Morgan. “There’s a lot to making an arrangement. You have to have an eye for it.”
Morgan got into the flower business after her husband passed away 15 years ago. She had been in real estate for 20 years, but didn’t feel like staying in it.
“I started delivering for Cowboy Rose, and I liked the flower business when I worked there. Then I got a chance to buy this place. The lady was getting ready to retire,” said Morgan.
When the pandemic hit, Morgan said the shop was closed for six weeks, but they kept most of the live inventory.
“I don’t think we lost any plants or flowers. We put them in the cooler and kept them watered,” she said.
Since reopening, Morris-Cragar now closes at 3 p.m., but not much else has changed.
“We’ve been doing pretty well,” said Morgan.
Lately, people have been ordering custom door wreaths decorated with silk flowers and ribbons.
“A gentleman comes once every six months, loaded down with grapevine wreaths. He has crosses and circular ones. One time, one was in the shape of an angel,” said Morgan.
Donna’s Flowers is another familiar name in Tahlequah, and the new owners have had the complication of a pandemic to battle.
“We purchased it in the lockdown,” said Tammy West, who owns it with her daughter, Danya Pigeon. “As soon as they let people come back into stores, we opened.”
West thinks Donna’s has a good reputation because it has stayed locally owned for so long. They have kept busy lately with a lot of deliveries from call-in orders, and by attending fall craft fairs. She said they work at the fairs and people seem to be glad to be out and about.
“This weekend will be our third one. We’ll be in Gore this weekend, and next weekend will be Greenleaf State Park,” said West. “Air plants are really popular.”
Air plants don’t require soil or much care, plus they are small enough to be kept on a desk or hung from a refrigerator magnet. They get watered once a week and don’t need direct sunlight.
A Bloom Flowers and Gifts has been a staple in downtown Tahlequah for 10 years and has been voted "Best Florist" several times in the Readers’ Choice Awards.
Rian Cragar started as the manager in 2017, and took ownership in May 2018.
“I actually had zero intentions on working in this industry, let alone owning my own shop. But the opportunity presented itself, and I just had a weird gut feeling that I should go for it,” said Crager. “To say my job is fulfilling would be an understatement. Being selected ‘Best Florist’ both years that I've owned A Bloom validates that what I'm doing is meaningful and impactful.
Cragar believes what sets her apart is that she truly cares about each order A Bloom fulfills.
“My love language is acts of service, so being able to create something meaningful for our customers' special occasions brings me so much joy,” she said. “I am also lucky to have a highly talented team that is able to create a wide variety of unique floral designs – from sympathy, special occasions, weddings and events, and more.”
Other than seeing a decrease in sales in April, Cragar said they have stayed busy during the pandemic.
“But during that month I was able to continue doing delivery orders and curbside pickup, so that helped us make it through the shutdown. I also changed our design classes to virtual. That was a fun adaptation that I plan on keeping in the future,” she said. “A Bloom had our best Mother's Day to date this year, and it hasn't slowed down since!"
She said 90 percent of the arrangements featured on the store's website were created by an A Bloom team member.
“July website orders were up 47 percent compared to 2019, so our hard work definitely paid off, said Cragar. “The floral industry is definitely an eccentric one so we never really have a ‘normal’ day, but we are operating just as we always have, with a few new precautions.”
The rallying of community members to shop locally has amazed Cragar.
“It was so humbling to me to see our community rally around all of our small businesses the past several months. There has always been a ‘shop local’ culture in Tahlequah, but it has blown me away by how it has become more apparent recently,” said Cragar. “I can't put into words how much it means to me that my hometown has rated my business the best flower shop in our area. I truly love this community and appreciate every one of my customers.”
