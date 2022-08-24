Gardeners who are planting crops for fall and winter have to make sure the flora have adequate sunlight, and that can sometimes be hard to find in Oklahoma.
According to the Cherokee County Oklahoma State University Extension Office, plants have a tremendous variation in the amount of sunlight they require, and failure to bloom has often been attributed to insufficient sunlight. Other elements to consider are water and management practices, such as pruning, special requirements, and pest control.
“You also must look into the plants themselves,” said Jodie Parolini, Cherokee County OSU Extension office agriculture educator. “How much work are you willing to put into this plant/crop? Is it annual, biannual or perennial? Does it grow in your zone?”
One garden that has had success this year – and recently provided its first harvest to tribal children and elders – is the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians Traditional Community Garden, in Stilwell. The garden contains traditional crops, as well as plants and crops that represent Native culture.
“We are approaching it as food, seed, and cultural garden with food raised from the garden for the Children Development Center and Elder Center with the extras kept for seeds for next growing season and tribal members,” said Roger Cain, UKB tribal ethnobotanist and garden director.
Ethnobotany is the study of how people of a particular culture and region make use of Indigenous plants.
Cain said the UKB garden is not a traditional one in the sense of western-style practices. They are not only growing food for tribal members but also medicinal plants. Two Indigenous plants are kochani, a cut-green coneflower, and lamb’s quarter, or goosefoot plant.
“Both plants are super-nutritious and part of our ancestral diets back in the day,” said Cain. “This year, we were able to grow kochani out in the direct sunlight, and watched it blossom into a huge plant not seen in the wild, but watered it once a day and sometimes two. But it proved this plant can tolerate full sunlight, if maintained with water. Lamb’s quarter is growing on the outer edges of the garden on the fence line, and is one of my favorites to teach about how easy it is to grow food, and it is super-nutritious.”
Cain also uses the design of the garden and its plants as an educational tool.
“The design of the garden is to inform tribal members of the many ways to grow food and cultural plants,” he said. “The garden has a Sun Circle Mounds with a central flower garden for pollinators to show how our ancestors grew food and medicinal plants before colonial agriculture methods were adopted.”
The Seven Clans Medicine Garden has seven raised cultural medicine and vegetable plant beds, representing the seven clans of the UKB. Cain said as the years go by, the beds will eventually be filled with medicinal plants for each specific clan medicine. The garden also has a Three Sisters Garden area, which consists of flint corn, squash, and beans. The corn will be used this fall in making hominy to go with the traditional Keetoowah meal of kvnvtsi.
When it comes to planting seasons and what and when to plant, Cain said it depends on what you’re growing and wanting to accomplish.
“This year’s harsh, hot summer did a number on the growing season,” he said. “As far as food crops this year, we approached it as summer and fall crops, so we’re just looking at two growing seasons for vegetables in the garden. The cultural plants we are growing – like kochani, river cane, passion flower, lamb’s quarter, gourds, senna, indigo, beautyberry, and wild ginger – only have one growing season, but we are adding more indigenous food/medicinal plants this season and next.”
Seeds left over from planting the spring garden may be used in a fall garden if the seed is stored in a cool, dry location or in a refrigerator or freezer. Typical crops that can be planted and are ready to harvest in the fall and winter, include onions, white potatoes, broccoli, cauliflower, lettuce, kale, cabbage, pumpkins, lettuce, beets, radish, broccoli, cauliflower, okra, tomatoes, peppers, sweet potato, cowpea, beans, and New Zealand spinach.
Parolini said there are several different methods to start planting crops.
“You can direct-sow into the ground or garden bed, you can start plugs indoors and then transplant into the garden plot, and you can also plant starters,” she said. “Which method you choose depends on the plant itself. For instance, lettuce can be transplanted or directly seeded – I oftentimes do both so I can have a continued harvest.”
She said crops that have a long time until harvest typically are transplanted or taken as cuttings when suitable, so they can possibly harvest earlier or at a more desirable time.
The type of soil and what fertilizer to use in the soil can also vary. According to the OSU Extension Office, some plants won’t thrive in anything but sandy loam soil. Others require much more organic material and water-holding capacity than a sandy loam soil provides. Soil should absorb water readily, not form a crust upon drying and drain sufficiently so it does not become waterlogged. A porous soil contains more air, which is necessary for root growth.
“A lot of people will sometimes overlook the soil health, but it is so important when it comes to gardening,” said Parolini. “Every crop is a little different in requirements but typically, vegetable crops like a pH (potential hydrogen) of 6.0-7.0. Certain crops like a certain pH that is within that range, some like more.”
Parolini added that without the proper pH, the nutrients won’t stay in the soil. The county Extension office is planning its fall educational garden to see what can be grown this year.
“If your pH is not at the right level, your nutrients won’t be available to the plant,” she said. “So to start out, make sure your plants have the proper pH and nutrients available.”
The beds and mounds at the UKB garden were made with recycled shredded office paper and debris from the tribe’s wood program. While there are several different methods of planting, Cain said water is always the key to successful growing.
Get help
Residents of Cherokee County can visit the OSU Extension Office to get a free soil test that will determine how much pH, nitrogen, Phosphorus, and Potassium are in the soil. To have the fee waived, the individual must be willing to share the soil test results with the Cherokee County Conservation District.
