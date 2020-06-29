Flower garden dedicated to honor women veterans

The dedication of a flower garden on Saturday, June 27, at 10 a.m. at the Purple Heart Veterans Memorial and Repository site in front of Reasor's, was to honor all women veterans.
Veterans Nelda Littlejohn and Becky Wolfe were on hand to accept the honors on behalf of all women who served in the military. A plaque will be place near the garden by the walking bridge entrance installed across a creek for access to the site.
The event is the most recent of many steps toward developing a national site in Cherokee County.
Veteran and Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter Commander Don Nichols organized the event, and is responsible for development of the memorial site.
"We want this memorial to be a blessing to Tahlequah," Nichols said.
He shared memories and accomplishments of Littlejohn and Wolfe since meeting them in about 1995 – especially their work establishing a Veterans Council.
Sally Ross was a good friend, mayor and advocate for veterans, said Nichols.
"We have a couple of new ladies you're going to want to meet – real go-getters, she told me, and she was right," Nichols said.
Becky worked in veterans services, nationally and locally, helping any way she could, said Nichols.
"She can make anything happen," he said.
Nelda also went to language school.
"She was proficient in language, and later became a registered nurse, so you know she's smart," said. Nichols.
Mayor Sue Catron thanked them for their service and presented certificates of recognition.
"Thank you for your devotion to Tahlequah and efforts to improve life for veterans in the community and city of Tahlequah," Catron said.
Littlejohn responded for both women.
"I can't tell you how much it means; I can't say it without crying," she said. "Becky and I would like to thank you for giving us this honor today. We accept it on behalf of all the women veterans who have unselfishly and bravely supported and defended the United States of America, whether here or abroad for one year or for 20. May their courage and commitment continue as our country faces future obstacles to its freedom. God bless America."
The Veterans Council was fun, she said.
"Becky said, 'Let's do it.' I just did what she said," Littlejohn said. "I was in a slump and it energized me, being useful and helping veterans."
Catron voiced enthusiasm for the project.
An American flag pole stands on top of the hill, now with old-fashioned street lamps for ambiance and to keep the site lit at night.
Along with a statue, sculpted by Cherokee National Treasure Troy Jackson, the site will include a repository where veterans can record their experience, a family member can record a deceased veteran's story or anyone can listen to the stories of experiences veteran's have retold.
"We're working with President Steve Turner and archives at Northeastern State University, and others, toward this, and hope to have the largest collection of veterans records anywhere," Nichols said. "With a smart phone, you can download a video of veterans telling their stories.
The statue is as generic as possible to represent all men and women, and all the different branches, rather than just one, Nichols said. It will be dedicated in November.
