Flowerbeds for Habitat

Members of Nasturtium Garden Club prepared flower beds for Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity House 26 on Mission Avenue. The flower beds were laid by TAHFH Construction Supervisor Ty Hemken. Club members are, from left: Teresa Atkinson, Karen Eakman, Sandy Fitzgerald, Mabel Fore and Barbara Partak. Also planting, but not pictured are Monica VonDonkelaar, Karan Housley and Linda Vickers.