While Flowers on the Branch couldn't be held outside along the Town Branch Creek near Northeastern State University Tuesday evening, the domestic violence awareness and memorial event still moved those in attendance.
"[NSU President] Dr. [Steve] Turner said to me last night that even if it's a few of us getting together, it is meaningful until we fix the problem," said Violence Prevention Coordinator Michelle Raborn.
In the NSU University Center ballroom, area residents gathered to hear the stories of domestic violence survivors and remember victims who suffered at the hands of others.
It was originally set to be held at the Beta Pond Bridge so flower petals could be dropped into the creek, but rain moved the event indoors. Petals were still given to attendees, and Raborn dropped the rest into the creek Wednesday.
Hosted by the NSU Violence Prevention Team, NSU Police Department, and Help In Crisis, it was one of the last local events scheduled during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
After Raborn welcomed attendees, Turner spoke about the importance of events such as Flowers on the Branch and the Glow Walk that kicked off October. "What you do matters every day," said Turner. "Love should bring joy, happiness, and support."
He gave a shout-out to the women and men in uniforms who throw themselves into the line of threats that stem from domestic violence reports.
"I'm pleased to be a part of protecting our students, faculty and staff. NSU has zero tolerance for domestic abuse," said Turner.
Raborn said that in the past two years, two people have died within walking distance of campus. "That's just how common domestic violence is, and even if it doesn't directly affect you, it does affect you," said Raborn. "One Oklahoman dies every five days due to domestic violence. Victims are also family, friends, and neighbors who tried to intervene."
Three women directly affected by violent people then took turns telling their stories.
Nena Roberts said she has been healed for 25 years, and she is a survivor by the grace of God.
"My ex-husband put a gun to my head, and I could have easily been a number in those statistics," said Roberts. "If you are a Christian along with being a victim of abuse, you also have guilt of leaving. A lot of times, we put guilt on ourselves and we stay."
Roberts brought copies of Scripture passages that have comforted her and given her strength.
The next survivor, Becke Taylor, also spoke of faith in God and the experience of her strength and hopes. Taylor was married to three men who abused her - emotionally, physically, financially, or all at the same time.
"Domestic violence does not fit a profile," she said. "None started out with them hurting me or hitting me."
Admitting to being a co-dependent person, Taylor said she felt alone when her second husband left with their daughter. "I didn't feel like living. I thought I'd find a bad boy - and I did," she said about her third husband.
While he seemed perfect at first, and promised her he would make her broken pieces whole, her third ex manipulated her. She said she missed the "red flags" of his narcissistic personality and his controlling behavior.
"I should've had a red flag the first time he raped me when we were dating. He turned it around, saying it was my sexual fantasy. It wasn't," said Roberts. "I stayed because I thought I deserved it. I apologized because he had to treat me that way."
The man isolated Roberts so she had no friends, no car, no phone, no job, and no support system. She wasn't allowed to ask him questions. "I had a raging addiction to drugs and alcohol," she said. "He used it as a way to control; I used it as a way to survive."
Although law enforcement officers were called to their house multiple times, and Roberts had taken out two protective orders, she dropped them.
"If he had read those papers, he would have killed me," she said.
He did almost kill her. She has a traumatic brain injury due to being strangled by him over the years. He left her battered eight months ago, and she wished then she would die. "The first two months, I screamed to the sky for him to come back," said Roberts.
With help from advocates and counselors at Help In Crisis, Roberts has found her support system, and has been sober for six months.
"I've made it my life's passion to learn everything I can about domestic violence, and make sure it never happens again," said Roberts. "Life doesn't end when you become a survivor of domestic violence. It begins."
The third person to speak was Chelsea Poplin, and she started by telling the story of a girl who met a boy and fell in love. Throughout the tale, the man became more controlling and isolated the woman. He would stay at her workplace while she was on the clock, and would stalk her if she tried to leave.
Red flags were seen by family members, but it was almost too late for the woman. The man, Alexander James Smith, dropped their son off at his mother's and went home and shot Paige Simon three times before turning the gun on himself. Simon survived due to quick-acting officers. She is Poplin's younger sister, and Poplin took care of her nephew while Simon recovered. "Her story isn't over, and neither is yours," Poplin told the audience. "Trust your gut to get help. Don't wait."
Get help
The NSU community can contact HawkReach at 918-444-2042 or NSU Police at 918-444-2468. The Help In Crisis Hotline is 800-300-5321.
