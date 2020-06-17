As COVID-19 continues its hold on Oklahoma and the entire country, skeptics continue to claim the novel coronavirus is the "new flu," or that the two are similar - and that society should behave just as it does during flu season.
But experts disagree. They point out many traits and aspects of the two diseases are not similar, including the methods used to report the number of cases and deaths.
COVID-19 is caused by a coronavirus called "severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2," or SARS-CoV-2, and currently, there is no vaccine. Influenza is caused by different strains and types of viruses, and vaccines are available.
"The flu and COVID-19 have a number of things in common. In COVID-19 cases, the most common symptoms are dry cough, fever, and shortness of breath. When you get into runny noses and headaches, those are the most common with the flu, but are also reported with COVID-19," said Kristye Adams, registered nurse at the Cherokee County Health Department.
Adams speculates that when flu season hits this year, due to the two illnesses having some symptoms in common, many people will end up getting tested for both flu and the coronavirus.
"If they test negative for the flu, they will probably get a COVID-19 test, and vice versa," she said.
A big difference in the two is the reporting of cases. Because many are familiar with the symptoms of flu, not everyone goes to a doctor or has a test performed for a positive case to be reported. Even when flu tests are administered, the numbers are attributed to the location of the test, not the patients' home towns or counties.
"All flu tests are not necessarily reported. If they go to another state for a flu test, the state of Oklahoma may not get those numbers," said Adams.
"No matter where a COVID-19 test is performed, the results are counted in the numbers for the person's hometown."
Since testing for the coronavirus has begun in the U.S., the Oklahoma State Department of Health has relied on hospitals, clinics, and their county offices to report the number of tests and positive cases. When Cherokee Nation reports results from tests given at the Tahlequah outpatient center, the numbers are broken down and reported to the patients' home counties, so not all positives are accredited to Cherokee County.
"The Centers for Disease Control does not know how many people get sick with seasonal flu each year," states information on cdc.gov. The Outpatient Influenza-like Illness Surveillance Network used by the CDC for the numbers relies on reports from health care providers in that network and does not include lab-confirmed cases.
"The CDC, like many similar disease control agencies around the world, presents seasonal influenza morbidity and mortality not as raw counts, but as calculated estimates based on submitted International Classification of Diseases codes," said Dr. Jeremy Samiel Faust in his "Assessment of Deaths From COVID-19 and From Seasonal Influenza." "Between 2013-2014 and 2018-2019, the reported yearly estimated influenza deaths ranged from 23,000 to 61,000. Over that same time period, however, the number of counted influenza deaths was between 3,448 and 15,620 yearly."
Adams said that in the eight-month period of Sept. 1, 2019, to May 7, 2020, Oklahoma had 3,529 reported flu cases and 85 deaths. From just March 6 to June 17 this year, the state had 8,904 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, and 364 deaths.
"That's a huge difference," said Adams. "The flu numbers possibly could be a little bit different, but the deaths are always going to come back to the state."
The number of positive cases has increased in the past couple of weeks in Cherokee County; in fact, they've nearly doubled.
That's not due to a higher number of tests being performed, though some people make that assumption.
"The numbers are going up because everyone has returned to work and gathering together," said Adams.
"If they are in a room with someone for 10 minutes or more and they have it, there is a chance they contracted it, especially if they weren't wearing a mask."
She said not everyone who has COVID-19 symptoms will seek a test or treatment.
"If a person tests negative, and in the next few days they are in contact with someone who has it and they don't get sick, they may not get retested, but just quarantine," said Adams. "A big thing is, it's hard to look at someone and know what they have."
Those with influenza or COVID-19 are contagious for a few days. The incubation period for flu is one to five days, and for COVID-19, it is two to 14, according to Adams.
The CCHD is offering free COVID-19 tests curbside 8:30-10:30 a.m. each weekday by appointment.
"We can only do 13 a day and we're maxed out each day," said Adams. "We receive a number of calls throughout the day with questions, for appointments, and with concerns."
Adams stressed that even though they may be uncomfortable and hot, wearing masks is the key to keeping the spread of COVID-19 down.
"This is our new normal for now. I hope it changes," said Adams. "I don't want to take it home to my parents and grandparents."
