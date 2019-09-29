Northeastern Oklahoma Community Health Centers Inc. announces that all NeoHealth locations are providing $20 flu shots again this year.
"By getting a flu shot, people are protecting not only themselves but their loved ones as well. The elderly, infants, and those who are immune-compromised are at higher risk of severe complications and/or death from the influenza virus," said Nurse Practitioner Kathy Ritchie of NeoHealth's Hulbert Health Center. "I encourage everyone, no matter the age, to get vaccinated against the flu."
Community members may receive flu shots for $20 each at any of the NeoHealth clinic locations.
No appointment is necessary. Walk-ins and new patients are welcome.
NeoHealth provides affordable, quality health care to everyone. Medicare and Medicaid are accepted, as well as third-party insurance and private pay, patients may qualify for a discount.
NeoHealth offers family medicine, obstetrical and gynecological, pediatric, and pharmacy services.
For more information, call 918-772-3390, visit one of the clinics, or go to www.neohealth.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.