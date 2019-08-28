Wreaths For Fallen Heros is a nonprofit organization that purchases wreaths to lay on the gravesites of fallen soldiers in December and Memorial Day.
Volunteers, ages 10 and older, are being sought for "fluffing" parties. The events are to process the wreaths and put red bows on them, to get ready for placement.
The dates set are: Sept. 7, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., American Legion, 201 SE Railroad St. in Fort Gibson; Sept. 21 and Oct. 5, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., VFW post, 300 E. Choctaw St. in Tahlequah; and Oct. 12, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., American Legion, 201 SE Railroad St., Fort Gibson.
The organization accepts donations, and also has a Designated Wreath. For a $20 donation, a wreath will be tagged with a loved ones name and place on the gravesite in December and Memorial Day, for four years.
Wreaths For Fallen Heros submitted a proposal to make the second Saturday of December "A Day of Remembrance" in Oklahoma for the National Cemeteries. It passed the Senate and House of Representatives, and Governor Stitt signed it on April 4. It will become an Oklahoma law on Nov. 1.
For more information, call Charlotte Guinn, 918-453-1343, or Bonnie Harper, a Gold Star mother, 918-207-9445.
