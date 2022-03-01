Fly fishing club preparing for upcoming events

The Northeastern Oklahoma Fly Fishing Club is preparing for upcoming events, which includes different trips in the Upper and Lower Illinois River, and the 20th Annual Smallmouth Rendezvous and Fly Tying Extravaganza.
The NOFFC meets at the Tahlequah Public Library in the Rawls Room on the last Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m., except on the last Monday of May. Respecting Memorial Day, its members move the meeting to the first Monday in June.
At each meeting, members make fishing flies using beads, braids, chenille, eyes, fur, hair, thread, tubing, wire, and yarn. On Feb. 28, Walter Davis led the group to make yellow flies for catching trout.
"The first part of the club is always our demonstration fly. We alternate between a trout fly and a warm water fly. Next month being close to sand bass season, we'll show you how to do a bass fly," said Davis. "Everyone will get to tie one and take it home."
Members also take home materials to make another tie so at the next meeting, they can compare who can make the best fly.
Treasurer Bob Yaeger has lived in Cherokee County, off and on, since 1943, and loves fishing in the surrounding water.
He explained that a fly-tying vice helps to hold the fly in place.
"You fix a hook in here [and] it holds it steady while you dress it. I've tied some flies on here. You can put three of them on a dime," he said.
Larry Spinnet, NOFFC president, said that this week's fly is supposed to look like a grasshopper. He got involved in the club 15 years ago, and has been an avid fly fisher ever since.
"It takes patience. It is a little different from other types of fishing like bass fishing," he said.
"I enjoy that and I do that, too, but I like fly fishing, especially on the river. Especially for smallmouth and bluegill."
The club plans to take advantage of the sand bass run, which starts in the middle of April.
Spinnet will offer more details about when and where to meet at the next meeting on March 28.
Spinnet said that he has his favorite fishing locations, but they are a secret.
"The Upper Illinois, for much of the length of it - from the state line all the way to Tenkiller Lake - there are sections where we can fish. Because we know them better, we tend to catch fish there. It doesn't mean that there aren't more sections where there are fish, it is just that we know them, and they are convenient for us," he said.
The water is warming up, but currently, it is considered winter, and fish act differently when temperatures plummet.
"I found a guy that does ultralight [fishing]. He says he catches his biggest smallmouth bass on the upper Illinois in the winter. I'm going to try it," said Yaeger.
Spinnet said that it can be difficult to fish in the winter because fish are not as active. As cold-blooded creatures, fish lower their metabolism in the winter, so they are not as active.
However, they will still eat food if they are presented with it.
"You've got to hit 'em on the head," said Yaeger.
Spinnet agreed.
"In the winter, they are 20-feet deep in a 15-foot hole. It means they are in the bottom of the holes in the winter. It is the only way you can catch them," he said.
In addition to the sand bass run, crappies will be coming through the Illinois River in April, and many in the club will be taking advantage.
The club will host the 20th Annual Smallmouth Rendezvous and Fly Tying Extravaganza from May 13-14 at the First Baptist Church on 201 Commercial Road. Admission is free, and the organizers will invite speakers.
The club is open to anyone with an interest in fly fishing.
"We just tie flies and tell lies," said Yaeger.
